27/05/2025
WeAreTech Festival 2025 | Celebrating women in tech

WeAreTech Festival 2025 image

You are invited to the WeAreTech Festival! WeAreTechWomen’s hybrid conference for women in tech | 26 June 2025 – etc.Venues, St Paul’s, London

WeAreTech Festival is back for 2025 and it’s set to be one of the most exciting events in the tech world.

Happening on Thursday 26 June 2025 at etc.venues, St Paul’s, London, this one-day festival is all about bringing women in tech together, to inspire, connect and uplift. It’s a space to share ideas, swap stories and dive into conversations that reflect the pace and potential of tech right now.

This year’s line-up is looking brilliant, with thought-provoking talks, hands-on workshops and new perspectives across several dedicated stages. Every session is designed to reflect the real challenges, wins and lived experiences of women in tech today.

From speed networking with Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, to career stories, keynotes and panels covering everything from personal branding and confidence to adaptability and leadership, the agenda is full of moments that will leave you thinking and ready to act.

In the afternoon, you’ll be able to choose from a range of breakout sessions focused on leadership, wellbeing, future-ready skills and more.

And to round things off? An inspiring mentoring wrap-up session and an epic closing keynote, the perfect send-off to leave you fired up for what’s next.

There’s also an engaging networking lounge, a curated exhibition of inclusive employers and plenty of chances to meet, mingle and make new connections throughout the day.

Meet our speakers

Why you should attend

Speed networking with Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE – Start with making meaningful connections with fellow tech professionals in a dynamic and energising way.

Expert coaching and speed mentoring – Receive personalised guidance from experienced coaches and mentors who can help you navigate your career journey.

Inspiring keynotes and interactive panels – Hear directly from influential voices in the tech world who are leading the charge on innovation, inclusion and leadership.

Hands-on workshops – Participate in practical sessions tailored to help you develop new skills, boost confidence and unlock fresh perspectives.

Meet the partners – Explore the exhibition area to connect with hiring companies, learn about new technologies and discover charities and causes making a difference.

Career development support - Gain access to resources, insights and actionable advice to supercharge your career in tech.

Connect with future employers – Take advantage of informal networking opportunities with recruiters and leaders actively looking for tech talent.

Wellbeing and confidence-building session – Join sessions focused on imposter syndrome, resilience and self-advocacy to support your success in tech.

Allyship and inclusion zone – Explore how to be a better ally or advocate for underrepresented voices in tech, whether you’re an individual or a team leader.

Step into a day of bold ideas, big opportunities and brilliant women.

Be with us in London or stream it live, this is your chance to level up your career, build powerful connections and celebrate the women changing the face of tech.

