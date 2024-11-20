The mental reset | Letting go of overthinking

We’ve all been there. Lying awake at night replaying a conversation, imagining a hundred scenarios or questioning every little decision. Overthinking can feel like an endless spiral. One thought leads to another, then another and before you know it, hours have passed. It’s exhausting.

The worst part? It rarely solves anything. Overthinking often keeps us stuck. It stops us from taking action. It steals our peace of mind. And yet, it feels like something we can’t control. But what if you could manage it? What if you could learn to quieten the noise in your mind?

The good news is, that overthinking isn’t a permanent state. It’s something you can address with the right tools. We explore how you can start taking back control.

Understand the trigger

Overthinking doesn’t happen without reason. It often starts with a trigger. This could be a stressful situation, an unresolved problem or even an offhand comment someone made. When you notice yourself spiralling, pause. Ask yourself, what started this? Identifying the cause helps you break the cycle.

Get out of your head

When you overthink, your thoughts can feel overwhelming. One way to interrupt this is by shifting your focus. Do something physical. Go for a walk. Stretch. Clean the kitchen. Clean the bathroom. The act of moving your body distracts your mind and grounds you in the present.

If physical activity isn’t an option, try something creative. Journaling, doodling or even cooking can help. The aim is to redirect your energy to something that keeps your hands and mind busy.

Challenge your thoughts

Overthinking often involves creating stories in your mind. You imagine worst-case scenarios. You worry about things that haven’t even happened. This is where challenging your thoughts becomes key.

Ask yourself, is this thought helpful? Is it realistic? Would I give this much weight to a friend in the same situation? Reframing your perspective can help you let go of unnecessary worries.

Set boundaries for your thoughts

You don’t need to solve everything at once. Permit yourself to let some things wait. A useful trick is to set a “thinking time”. Pick a specific time each day to sit and think through what’s bothering you. When worries pop up outside this time, remind yourself to save them for later.

Setting this boundary trains your brain to stop overloading you. It also creates a sense of control. You decide when and how you deal with your thoughts.

Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness is about staying present. It doesn’t mean emptying your mind. It’s about observing your thoughts without judgement.

Breathing exercises are a simple way to start. Close your eyes and focus on your breath. Inhale slowly, hold for a moment and exhale gently. When your mind wanders, bring it back to your breath. Over time, this practice helps you stay calm and reduces the urge to overthink.

Talk it out

Sometimes, the best way to quieten your mind is to speak up. Share your worries with someone you trust. Hearing their perspective can make your problems feel smaller. They might even offer solutions you hadn’t thought of.

If speaking to someone feels too much, write it down. Getting your thoughts on paper can be just as effective.

Takeaway

Overthinking can feel like a never-ending loop. But it doesn’t have to control you. By understanding your triggers, shifting your focus, challenging your thoughts and practising mindfulness, you can start breaking the cycle. Remember, it’s about progress, not perfection. The more you practise, the quieter your mind will become.

You’ve got this. Take it one step at a time.