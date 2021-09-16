Inspirational Woman: Jackie Weaver | Chief Officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils, Author & Internet Sensation

My job includes providing guidance, support, training and representation for the 230 Councils in Cheshire and enabling them in turn to support their communities and deliver services on their behalf.
I am a qualified clerk; counsellor (specialising in bereavement) and mediator and feel that the knowledge and skills I have gained in those fields enable me to do my job better.
In recent months I have made numerous TV appearances on a diverse range of fora; The Last Leg, Steph’s Packed Lunch, Good Morning Britain and have done interviews on radio on a range of subjects; Governance; Diversity; Equality and Bullying.
I have a Twitter following of over 33k, a popular podcast with diverse guests such as Anton du Beke; Rev Kate Botley and Jack Whitehall and have recently published ‘You do have the authority here’ which I like to think of as a little book of common sense.
I wanted to be a Doctor – so no haven’t planned but have remained open to any opportunities that have presented themselves along the way
It got busier!!! I am still very much involved in my ‘day job’ so life see saws from surreal (such as being made up to be one of the Walking Dead for a promotional video for Star on the Disney + channel) to delivering a training session that afternoon for 30 Councillors.
I thoroughly enjoyed writing the book – it was an opportunity to share my thoughts with a wider audience that I hope will get something out of it.
Its about being outcome focussed. Knowing what I want to achieve and not being side tracked. I think this works for all sorts of scenarios.
Look again at what it is you want to say. Is there another way of doing it – email; phone call etc then pick your time to contribute. Let the others get it off their collective chest before you come in. AND be concise!
Biggest barrier is lack of understanding – how to get involved and what can be achieved when you are involved. We have become disillusioned with politics because we feel we cant affect change. That might be true of National Politics but we can certainly make a difference locally.
I think of it as a little book of common sense. The kind of things that maybe your mum might have said – so hints and tips for managing meetings…and everyday life
I am committed to raising the profile of our Town and Parish Councils (Local Councils). I feel that if people better understood what they can achieve they would want to get involved.
I would also love to have my own programme where I work with people in finding solutions to their problems.
