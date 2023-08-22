Inspirational Woman: Dr Julia Morris | Cancer Drug Discovery Scientist, Mentor & Co-Director, Mentorship and Outreach, Black in Cancer

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

My name is Julia and I’m currently a Senior Bioscientist in the Drug Discovery Unit, Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute. I am responsible for designing, developing, and conducting experiments to evaluate the ability of new pre-clinical cancer drugs (designed by our in-house medicinal chemists) to kill cancer cells in a precise manner. Ultimately, we hope that these inhibitors will eventually help to treat cancer more effectively. Additionally, I volunteer for Black in Cancer as the Co-Director of Mentorship and Outreach. Black in Cancer is an organisation that operates in the UK and USA that was founded in 2020 by Sigourney Bell and Dr Henry Henderson III. Black in Cancer aims to bring aspiring and established Black cancer researchers, clinicians, patients, and professionals who work in oncology, together to network and bring light to excellent work and in cancer research and medicine. Before I started working, I studied Cellular and Molecular Medicine with Study in Industry at the University of Bristol (graduated 2015) and later gained my PhD in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Sheffield in 2020.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No, not meticulously. I developed an interest in science at a young age. My GCSE Science teacher was the first person with a PhD that I got a chance to sit down and talk to about what a PhD was. This really inspired me, and it contributed to my decision to pursue a PhD. These series of conversations helped me to plan my course to PhD which involved at least two science A Levels, an undergraduate degree in biochemistry or biomedical science and plenty of lab experience. Over the years my short-term and long-term career goals and aspirations have developed and grown and are continuing to do so as a I become more established in my career.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Yes, I found the transition between sixth form and university quite difficult, it took me a few years to fully adjust to the academic level required for my undergraduate degree. I’m thankful to my tutors and lecturers who took the time out to explain concepts I was struggling to grasp and help me write better essays! Secondly, applying for PhD applications was a steep learning curve but again I’m thankful to the people who helped me refine my CV and cover letters. Finally, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly difficult time. Like many, I faced a great deal of uncertainty in my career, however, I’m thankful for where I am today.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

After many years of keeping my head down studying for exams, reading papers, and doing experiments in the lab, I’m now thankful for the opportunity to encourage the next generation of scientists and be the ‘evidence’ that someone who looks like me can have a career in scientific research. Over the past few years, I’ve had the opportunity to speak at schools in the UK and abroad, mentored students 1-2-1 and played a major part in the launch of the inaugural ‘Black in Cancer mentorship program’ and I’m proud.