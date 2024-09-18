Inspirational Woman: Jo Werker | CEO, Boostworks

Jo Werker is the CEO at Boostworks and is a leading expert in delivering deeply engaging customer experiences, underpinned by the latest technology advancements.

Jo is passionate about creating engaging employee experiences that reward and recognise their efforts but also supports employers in achieving growth through employee satisfaction and loyalty.

Tell us about yourself and your background.

My journey began with a degree in Hotel Management and Catering, driven by a passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences – a principle that continues to guide me today.

Early in my career, I came to understand the power that a deep understanding of customers and curating personalised experiences could have on, engagement and loyalty.

After transitioning from hospitality, I built on this passion in the tech world, first at Vodafone, where I held various customer-centric roles, and later at Virgin Media and TruRating. Each role allowed me to deepen my understanding of how to blend technology with human-centred service to create best-in-class solutions.

Today, as CEO of Boostworks – a leading rewards and benefits SaaS technology business- I’m still driven by the same core belief: that technology, when used effectively, can elevate experiences, and in this space, drive employee engagement, and drive business success.

What personal or professional experiences have most shaped your leadership style?

My leadership style has been deeply influenced by those I’ve had the privilege to work alongside – leaders who trust and empower their teams, rather than micromanage. They understand that real success comes from celebrating and elevating the people around them. That philosophy resonates with me: when my team succeeds, I do too.

One pivotal experience that shaped my approach occurred when I once went for a promotion but didn’t get the role. During the review, I asked for feedback but received none. Determined to grow, I personally reached out to each member of the committee to understand what I needed to do to progress, but again, I received no clear guidance. Frustrated, I offered my resignation. Surprisingly, I was then offered the promotion, but the experience left a lasting impact. I stayed for a while, but it was a turning point for me. I vowed that I would never put my own team through that kind of ambiguity. To this day, I prioritise open communication and always provide constructive feedback, ensuring my team feels supported and knows exactly how they can grow.

How do you envision innovation transforming the employee wellbeing industry?

The answer to this question is the real motivation behind me joining Boostworks. There’s a very real and exciting opportunity role here for technology and innovation in elevating the employee value proposition. One of the biggest challenges companies face is the fragmentation of HR systems – often relying on as many as 35 different platforms. We’ve worked hard to address this by developing a single, native app that provides employees with a single access point to their suite of benefits – spanning emotional, physical and financial wellbeing. This streamlined approach is a significant achievement, and we’re incredibly proud of how it simplifies things for both companies and their teams.

Looking ahead, artificial intelligence (AI) will undoubtedly play an increasingly important role. However, it’s essential to remember that AI’s impact is only as good as the data and insights that fuel it. While we haven’t yet seen AI’s full potential in seamlessly connecting all the HR dots, it’s a space we’re watching closely. We’re committed to staying at the forefront of this evolution, ensuring our platform continues to innovate and deliver value in ways that truly enhance employee wellbeing

What challenges do you foresee in scaling operations, and how will you overcome them?

The biggest challenge we face in scaling operations is balancing pace and speed with maintaining the quality of service for our customers. We have a clear vision of where we want to go, but the challenge lies in executing that vision while ensuring our day-to-day operations continue to run smoothly. Transitioning our operational model to support growth without disrupting the customer experience is a complex balancing act.

To overcome this, we’re focused on building flexibility into our processes and systems. By streamlining workflows and leveraging technology, we can ensure that scaling doesn’t come at the cost of service quality. We’re also investing in our team, empowering them to adapt and grow alongside the business. With the right systems and people in place, we’re confident we can scale efficiently while continuing to deliver for our customers.

What role does company culture play in driving Boostworks’ success?

Company culture is vital to our success. We believe that to deliver the engaging services our clients expect, we need to reflect that energy within our own organisation. In essence, we ‘drink our own Kool-Aid’ – meaning we live and breathe the values that we promote. Our culture is dynamic, and constantly evolving to stay aligned with our goals and the needs of our team.

What makes our culture strong is that everyone has a voice. Anyone in the company can suggest ideas for improvement, whether it’s about our processes or how we work together. This openness fosters innovation and ensures that we’re continuously adapting. By keeping our culture alive and vibrant, we empower our team to drive the success of the business.

How will you continue to create value for customers in a competitive market?

We believe the key to creating ongoing value for our customers lies in staying deeply connected with them. We’re committed to actively engaging with our clients, listening to their feedback, and understanding their challenges.

Our approach is simple but powerful: listen, interpret, and respond. This means we don’t just gather feedback – we use it meaningfully to shape our solutions. By continuously refining our offerings based on real customer input, we ensure that we’re not just keeping up with the competition, but staying ahead by delivering exactly what our customers need.

What is your vision for the future of Boostworks?

After two years as the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, I’ve recently stepped up to become CEO of Boostworks which I’m hugely excited about. I’ve already led the business through various transformation initiatives across sales, marketing, and product development and I’m now focussed on building its strong foundation and driving our vision forward.

Looking ahead, you can expect Boostworks to continue innovating and evolving in the employee engagement space. We will be expanding our market reach and deepening our partnerships with clients across multiple sectors. We plan to further develop our platform’s capabilities too, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of technological innovation in the industry. Ultimately, our goal is to empower even more businesses to create environments where people not only succeed but feel truly valued.

How do you plan to inspire and empower your team as CEO?

My focus as CEO at Boostworks is to create an environment where empowerment is at the core of everything we do. I’m committed to opening up the business, ensuring that every team member has the tools, resources, and support they need to excel in their role. While I’m always available to help solve problems, I believe in trusting my team to take ownership and drive the business forward.

I don’t believe in micromanagement; instead, I ensure that we’re all aligned on our goals and vision. This clarity allows everyone to work confidently and autonomously, knowing they’re contributing to our shared success. By fostering trust and providing the right framework, I aim to inspire my team to reach their full potential and keep the business on track to becoming the number one benefits and rewards platform.

What lessons from your time at Vodafone and Virgin Media will you apply in your new role?

My time at Vodafone and Virgin Media taught me invaluable lessons that I’ll carry into my new role. First and foremost, invest in your people, and they will invest in you. People are the heartbeat of any organisation, and when you prioritise their growth and wellbeing, they’ll transform your business.

Another key lesson I’ve learned from working in large organisations is the importance of holding your nerve. If you have a well-thought-out plan, stay committed to it. While it’s necessary to adjust tactics when needed, avoid panicking or deviating from the bigger picture. Be bold, be brave, and trust in the strategy you’ve set.

A final tip is to always, listen to the people on the ground. They often have insights and hear things that don’t always filter up to the top. By maintaining open lines of communication with every level of the organisation and trusting your instincts, you can make better, more informed decisions.

How do you balance short-term goals with long-term strategic vision?

We’ve had a clear business strategy in place since 2021, which we refresh annually. However, it’s crucial that this strategy is consistently communicated across the entire organisation so that everyone understands how their work ties into both our short-term goals and long-term vision.

I personally operate on a 60:30:10 theory when balancing these priorities. I trust my team to focus on delivering the 60% – the day-to-day operations and short-term goals. This allows me to dedicate 30% of my attention to shaping our strategy for the next 1-2 years and 10% to envisioning our future beyond five years. This approach ensures that we remain agile in the present while steadily working toward our long-term ambitions.

Read more from our other inspirational profiles here.