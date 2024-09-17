WeAreTechWomen are proud to unveil our TechWomen100 Winners for 2024

WeAreTechWomen’s Network of the Year has been awarded to KPMG’s IT’s Her Future, recognised for their mentoring program and work in schools. The Champion of the Year has been awarded to Tara Mustapha, CEO & Co-Founder of Code Coven, Tara is the driving force behind Code Coven, a global organisation dedicated to empowering marginalised groups through accessible and inclusive tech education. Her leadership in fostering diversity in gaming and tech has made a significant impact on creating equitable opportunities in the industry. The Men for Gender Balance Award goes to Vince Pizzoni, Associate Professor, University of Nottingham, for his commitment to gender balance in tech. The Global Achievement Award has been awarded to Clara Hawking, Head of Artificial Intelligence, Globeducate, Clara leads the AI initiatives at Globeducate, where she is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence to enhance educational experiences globally. Her work is at the forefront of integrating AI into education, making learning more personalised and accessible to students around the world. The Company of the Year award goes to KPMG, for its inclusive policies supporting women in tech.

This year WeAreTechWomen has awarded two Editor’s Choice awards. Alison Pain, Chief Technology Officer, Northern Trust, is a leading figure at Northern Trust, where she drives technological innovation across the company. Her expertise and leadership have been instrumental in implementing cutting-edge solutions that enhance operational efficiency and client experiences in the financial sector. Simone Kilmartin, Head of TEC Innovation Management & COO, MUFG. with over 20 years of experience in corporate and investment banking, has led significant technological transformation at MUFG, including the launch of the TEC Innovation Lab and the company’s generative AI journey. Passionate about diversity and inclusion, she founded MUFG’s Women in Technology Programme and various employee networks, promoting a more inclusive workplace.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Sheridan Ash MBE, Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer, Tech She Can: Sheridan is a national leader who combines her expertise in transformational technology strategies with ensuring that women play a full role in determining our futures that are being shaped by technology. Her wide leadership experiences include founding the charity, Tech She Can, that to date has educated over a half a million children about technology and careers – show how technological advances are built upon advances in diversity.

The winner of this year’s public vote is Monika Gupta, Automation Test Lead and Assistant Vice President at Barclays, with over 350 global votes.

Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s TechWomen100 Awards, including all the remarkable individuals shortlisted or nominated.