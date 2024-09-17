WeAreTechWomen are proud to unveil our TechWomen100 Winners for 2024

Since June, we have embarked on a mission to discover and celebrate the UK’s most talented female tech professionals. Launched in 2017, the TechWomen100 Awards have become the first awards exclusively honouring women in tech below the director level, with over 650 exceptional alumni across various industries. These awards also shine a spotlight on the influence of senior champions, global advocates, forward-thinking companies, and networks that champion women in tech, implementing initiatives that propel women’s careers.
This year, we received an impressive 1,150 entries, carefully reviewed by a panel of 16 independent experts, leading to a shortlist of 215 outstanding women. After an intense final judging round and public voting, we are excited to reveal the top 100 winners, including the overall Public Vote winner.
The 2024 TechWomen100 Awards are proudly powered by Barclays and supported by Accenture, Agentiv, BAE Systems, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Nationwide, Northern Trust, PwC, and Durham University as our education partner. These awards highlight not only the rising female stars in tech but also the senior champions, advocates, and companies driving gender equality in the industry.
Barclays has been working with WeAreTechWomen since 2015, partnering to shine a light on female tech talent. We know people in diverse teams are happier, have fresh ideas, new approaches, and unique perspectives. We know that gender representation leads to better products and solutions that serve the needs of our community. This is why we’re committed to investing in and building a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture – where it truly is happening here – an environment where our colleagues can achieve their career aspirations and be
inspirational role models.
Our winners will gather for a celebratory Awards Ceremony on November 21 2024 at the QEII Centre in Westminster. Find out more and secure your tickets or tables here.
The 2024 winners represent remarkable women leading initiatives that attract young girls to STEM careers. They also include leaders driving innovation and advocating for diversity within their organisations such as Yemurai Rabvukwa, Cybersecurity Associate and STEM Influencer, Founder of STEM Babe. Yemurai is not only a cybersecurity expert but also a passionate advocate for increasing female representation in STEM fields. Through her platform, STEM Babe, she inspires young women to pursue careers in technology and cybersecurity, actively working to close the gender gap in these critical areas. Nicole Sanders, Product Marketing Manager, 10x Banking. Nicole is a key player at 10x Banking, where she manages product marketing strategies that are reshaping the future of banking. Her work in fintech is crucial in driving the adoption of innovative financial technologies that meet the evolving needs of modern consumers. Asavari Moon, Founder & CEO / Global AI & Marketing Leader, FutureEdge Academy & Future Female Marketers. Asavari is a dynamic leader at the intersection of AI and marketing. As the Founder & CEO of FutureEdge Academy, she is dedicated to equipping the next generation of female marketers with cutting-edge AI skills, ensuring they lead in the evolving digital landscape.
Our winners are not just recognised at our celebration ceremony, WeAreTechWomen work with several partners to support our winners long after the awards conclude. The winners will benefit from a unique learning and networking day at Durham University, where they’ll engage with Computer Science professors and fellow winners.
Beyond our 100 winners, several individual and company awards were announced.
WeAreTechWomen’s Network of the Year has been awarded to KPMG’s IT’s Her Future, recognised for their mentoring program and work in schools. The Champion of the Year has been awarded to Tara Mustapha, CEO & Co-Founder of Code Coven, Tara is the driving force behind Code Coven, a global organisation dedicated to empowering marginalised groups through accessible and inclusive tech education. Her leadership in fostering diversity in gaming and tech has made a significant impact on creating equitable opportunities in the industry. The Men for Gender Balance Award goes to Vince Pizzoni, Associate Professor, University of Nottingham, for his commitment to gender balance in tech. The Global Achievement Award has been awarded to Clara Hawking, Head of Artificial Intelligence, Globeducate, Clara leads the AI initiatives at Globeducate, where she is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence to enhance educational experiences globally. Her work is at the forefront of integrating AI into education, making learning more personalised and accessible to students around the world. The Company of the Year award goes to KPMG, for its inclusive policies supporting women in tech.
This year WeAreTechWomen has awarded two Editor’s Choice awards. Alison Pain, Chief Technology Officer, Northern Trust, is a leading figure at Northern Trust, where she drives technological innovation across the company. Her expertise and leadership have been instrumental in implementing cutting-edge solutions that enhance operational efficiency and client experiences in the financial sector. Simone Kilmartin, Head of TEC Innovation Management & COO, MUFG. with over 20 years of experience in corporate and investment banking, has led significant technological transformation at MUFG, including the launch of the TEC Innovation Lab and the company’s generative AI journey. Passionate about diversity and inclusion, she founded MUFG’s Women in Technology Programme and various employee networks, promoting a more inclusive workplace.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Sheridan Ash MBE, Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer, Tech She Can: Sheridan is a national leader who combines her expertise in transformational technology strategies with ensuring that women play a full role in determining our futures that are being shaped by technology. Her wide leadership experiences include founding the charity, Tech She Can, that to date has educated over a half a million children about technology and careers – show how technological advances are built upon advances in diversity.
The winner of this year’s public vote is Monika Gupta, Automation Test Lead and Assistant Vice President at Barclays, with over 350 global votes.
Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s TechWomen100 Awards, including all the remarkable individuals shortlisted or nominated.
Congratulations to all the winners! These awards highlight the exceptional contributions women are making to the tech industry, driving innovation and setting new standards for diversity. I look forward to meeting our winners and supporting them on their continued journey.
Don’t miss out on the winner’s celebration! Secure your tickets for the grand event at the QEII Centre in Westminster on 21 November by clicking here.
September
24sep13:0014:00Having it all? How the motherhood penalty impacts women’s work beyond pay
24/09/2024 13:00 - 14:00(GMT+01:00)
Having a child is bad for a woman’s lifetime earnings and this “motherhood penalty” is now well recognised as a major component of the gender pay
But how does the motherhood penalty extend to working conditions and the holistic experience of work?
How do mothers fare when it comes to benefits, training opportunities, promotion prospects, control over day-to-day tasks, working hours and work-life balance? How has this been changing over time as the maternal workforce evolves?
Join us to discuss all of this, as well as the factors contributing to mothers’ job quality, including childcare issues, gender roles at home and maternity discrimination, plus practical steps that could be taken to improve mothers’ job quality, wellbeing and retention in the workforce.
Speakers:
The research presented in this webinar is funded by the Nuffield Foundation.
26sep12:0015:30Lady Val's Professional Women's Network Lunch 26 September 2024
26/09/2024 12:00 - 15:30(GMT+01:00)
1 Lombard Street
London, EC3V 9AA
LIVE in London for our September Network Lunch with an award-winning Special Guest Speaker and a stunning new venue! Would you like to achieve more in life
Would you like to achieve more in life and business?
Are you curious to explore your limits and get a sense of just how much more might be possible?
Timeline: Networking starts at noon; we sit down for a delicious lunch in a superlative venue at 12.40; lunch (and speaker) ends at 2.30 pm. Speedy networking from 2.30 – 3.30. Remember how good it is to be together live and in person!
Keynote speaker: Hilary Briggs, International, Award-winning TEDx Speaker
Topic: Using adversity to power beyond expectations
In her talk, Hilary will take you on her journey of transformation in triathlon from low-grade amateur to podium at the World Championships, will give you the crucial three steps in her process, and will describe how adversity powered the way. The big idea for you is not only to achieve a project, goal or challenge beyond your wildest expectations but also how to use those tough moments to power your progress, supported with examples from her own business career too.
We are hosting our September lunch at a stunning new venue:
1 Lombard Street, Bank.
As always it will feature our ever popular after lunch
Speedy Networking where our motto is ‘What I can I do for you, and what can you do for me.’
Book now for this not-to-be-missed event!
Location:
1 Lombard Street, London EC3V 9AA
Bank station – Central and Northern Lines.
Central Line – exit 5 is opposite 1 Lombard Street restaurant.
If arriving via Northern line, follow signs to Central line exit.
Cost:
£75
Reserve your spot here