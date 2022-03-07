Inspirational Woman: Lesley Cooper | Founder of WorkingWell

Lesley Cooper is the Founder and CEO of Working Well.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I am a management consultant with over 25 years’ experience in the design and delivery of all elements of employee wellbeing management programmes. In 1997 I founded WorkingWell, an award-winning specialist consultancy focussing on employee wellbeing and sustainable high performance. WorkingWell was shortlisted for “Best Wellbeing Service Provider” at the Great British Workplace Wellbeing Awards 2021.

I am also the co-author with the late Dr Stephen Williams of “Dangerous Waters – Strategies for Improving Wellbeing at Work”, published by John Wiley & Sons and “Managing Workplace Stress – a best practice blueprint” published by CBI Books.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Absolutely not! I graduated from University in the 1980’s and there was less expectation then to know what you wanted to do as a career. I always knew that I wanted to be financially independent and to take ownership and responsibility for my personal and professional development but didn’t know at that stage exactly where to start the process.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

I have been very fortunate to work for some great companies and I have learnt a lot from colleagues, mentors, managers and clients. The challenges I have faced have been more social than professional – the logistical complexities of performing at a high level at work whilst also being fully present for my family has, in retrospect, been the greatest contest. To start with I think I tended to do what most women do, which is try and shoe-horn conflicting responsibilities into the crumbs of time that appear when you are focussed on one set of responsibilities to the exclusion of the other. Despite having a female prime minister, it still wasn’t the norm (as it is now) for females to try and re-establish their careers after maternity leave. There were times, when I was building the business, that the perennially present feeling of short-changing someone became overwhelming. Somehow, I always managed to square the circle and uncover the energy to keep going, but I won’t deny that there were times when I considered giving in.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

This is hard for me to answer, as everything the business has achieved has been a joint effort by my wonderful team. I guess I could say that I am proud to have led our enterprise sufficiently well to hold our own in an increasingly crowded marketplace (many huge consultancies have developed employee wellbeing arms as lucrative additions to their core operation) and grow the business pretty much every year for past 25 years, whilst being continuously present and engaged with every aspect of my three children’s lives. Oh, that and qualifying as a private pilot in 2008 – that felt quite a big thing at the time!