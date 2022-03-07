Mental health at work: Are women struggling more than men?

Article provided by Laura Dallas, Head of product for workplace wellbeing specialists Champion Health

The pandemic has not impacted everyone equally, especially when it comes to mental health.

This year, I led a team at Champion Health to create The Workplace Health Report: 2022 in which we analysed health data from over 2,000 professionals across a range of demographics and sectors.

In doing so, we discovered some fascinating insights into the health of our workforce. And one area which quickly drew our focus were the disparities when it comes to mental health and gender.

In this article, I’m going to outline our key insights into gender and mental health – and what that means for managing mental health at work, whether you’re a leader or employee.

Women are hit harder by mental health difficulties

Mental health exists on a continuum, from surviving to thriving. The pandemic, and everything that has come with it, has seen many people existing towards the surviving end of the continuum, leading to high levels of anxiety, depression and stress across all genders.

However, the Workplace Health Report: 2022 revealed that female professionals are more likely than males to experience mental health difficulties, by a considerable amount.

For example, women were almost twice as likely to experience symptoms of depression and anxiety, with 62% of those experiencing anxiety, and 61% of those experiencing low mood, being female. These symptoms were measured using clinically validated questionnaires.

And while there may be many reasons for this, these results take on added significance when considering research from Deloitte in 2021, which found that females have fared worse throughout the pandemic due to factors like increased workload and household responsibilities.

These results only highlight the need to include diversity and inclusion in organisational approaches to mental health, as it’s unlikely any wellbeing strategy will be effective without it.