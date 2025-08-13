Inspirational Woman: Mae Reddaway | Managing Director, SEEN Connects

Mae is Managing Director of SEEN Connects, a social and influencer marketing agency. A former influencer herself, she blends creative strategy with measurable results, drawing on experience in traditional media, partnerships and her time at WPP’s Goat.

Mae champions authentic creator collaborations, data-led impact, and speaks openly about modern leadership, being a working mum and growing a business with energy and enjoyment.

Tell us about yourself and your background.

I started my career interning as a digital media buyer, and ten years later I’m now the Managing Director at SEEN Connects – an influencer and social agency, working with wonderful clients including eBay, John Lewis, Waitrose and ABBA Voyage.

I’ve been through some really horrendous times in my life, but having those experiences puts things in perspective and is the reason why I now wake up every day feeling so incredibly grateful to be alive and healthy, to have my daughter and do a job that I genuinely love.

I pour that positivity into everything I do, and now as a leader I care deeply about building a culture where people can grow and succeed, doing the best work that they can while making sure to have fun along the way too.

What first sparked your interest in influencer marketing and how did your experience as a teenager shape your approach today?

Growing up, I was cripplingly shy and the thought of speaking in front of people or even on the phone sent me into a panic. But I’ve always been a hard worker and a go-getter, and I knew that if I wanted to achieve my dreams I’d need to work on my confidence.

I loved watching vloggers as a teenager and really wanted to be part of that world, so as much as it terrified me, I made a YouTube channel and started posting videos. That ended up changing my life completely – I built a community of people all over the world who wanted to hear what I had to say, supported me and built my confidence and communication skills massively.

A few years after I started working in media, influencer agencies started gaining traction and I jumped at the opportunity to work in an industry that I felt so passionately about and be able to translate my deep rooted understanding of creators into my work.

In the early days, many clients were sceptical of influencers but I loved being able to show them the power of online communities and authentic recommendations, and deliver fantastic business results from it.

You’ve worked with some of the biggest brands in the world, what’s the key to building authentic, high-impact influencer partnerships that truly deliver?

It always hinges on understanding people – both the brand’s audience and the creator’s community, and creating a real human connection between them.

The best partnerships are rooted in mutual respect. Creators know their audience better than anyone, and when brands trust them to lead with their voice, the results speak for themselves. We also obsess over measurement because great creative work has to deliver too. So we build campaigns that don’t just look good, but work hard, strategically and commercially.

As Managing Director of a fast-growing agency, what does modern leadership mean to you, especially as a young woman in a senior role?

When I was asked to interview for this role, I had so many misconceptions about what an MD should be, and I didn’t feel like I was that person. It was through speaking to some of my mentors that I was able to break down those misconceptions and realise that I did have the skills and the attitude to take it on and succeed in the role.

Modern leadership to me, means showing up with both strength and kindness. It’s about leading with clarity and accountability, but also making space for vulnerability and creating space for my team to share their ideas and feedback so that we can all learn and grow together.

Leadership today is about culture. It’s about building trust, championing growth, really understanding people and them the freedom to thrive.

How do you balance creativity with commercial goals when leading campaigns?

It’s definitely an art and a science. Creativity without strategy is just noise, but strategy without creativity doesn’t move people. The sweet spot is where they collide.

We always start by asking: what’s the business goal and what’s the emotional hook? We know the numbers matter, but so does cultural relevance, so it’s about finding an idea that connects on both levels.

You often speak about being a working mum in a dynamic industry, what helps you juggle leadership, growth and motherhood without losing yourself in the process?

I became a mum at 28 while in a senior role within a fast-growing business, and there were definitely moments where I questioned whether I could do both well.

Before having my daughter, I was pretty terrible at setting boundaries and saying no, but I’m now very intentional with how I make the best use of every minute of my day so that I can deliver results at work but also be able to switch off and be present with my daughter. I don’t strive for perfection anymore, I strive for balance and having that enables me to be the best version of myself at work and at home.

What’s one lesson you’ve learnt from a professional challenge that’s shaped how you lead today?

Being a relatively young MD at 31, I’ve had people question how I got this job or whether I deserve it but it doesn’t bother me – I know that I can run a successful agency and I’m such a champion for other young people who want to achieve their career goals.

Within our hiring process, we never specify a certain number of years of experience and I don’t care how old people are – all that matters is that they’re the best person for the job. I love spotting really great talent and nurturing my team. It brings me so much joy to see them succeed and progress in their careers, and I have no doubt that they’ll be in my shoes in a few years time too.

Influencer marketing is always changing, what trends are you most excited about right now and how is SEEN Connects leaning into them?

Partnerships between brands and influencers that go beyond social really excite me – whether it be an influencer collaborating with a brand on a product line, influencers hosting events for their communities in partnership with brands, or even brands using influencer content on their billboards and TV ads. There is so much power in influencers’ communities and it’s a no brainer to extend that across wider media channels and into real life.

I’m also really excited about how we can use AI to elevate the work we’re able to do and the scale that we’re able to do it at, as we continue to expand the volume of work that we’re doing with our clients.

What advice would you give to someone starting their career in influencer marketing who wants to stand out and make an impact?

Be relentlessly proactive, put your hand up, get stuck in and add value to your team and your business wherever you can – it won’t go unnoticed.

Get to know as many people as you can and be kind – people remember how you made them feel and your network is your most powerful asset.

And don’t be afraid to roll up your sleeves. When I first started running the influencer account for Tesco, Covid had just emerged and a lot of their store staff were unwell so I chose to go and work in store as a temporary colleague during my evenings and weekends for 3 months. I learnt so much about the business and their customers, and my clients never forgot the dedication that I showed to them during that tough time.

Finally, what keeps you inspired when things get hectic?

The team I have are so incredibly talented, they inspire me endlessly and make work fun even when it’s hectic – we regularly laugh until we have tears in our eyes and I feel so lucky to work with them.