13/08/2025
Live Discussion | Driving Change: Insights from the Lovelace Report

Join us for a special LinkedIn Live as we unpack the groundbreaking findings of the Lovelace Report, produced by WeAreTechWomen in partnership with Oliver Wyman. This landmark research reveals that the UK tech sector is losing £2–3.5 billion every year due to the preventable loss of skilled women — a talent drain our industry can no longer afford.

While women make up just 20% of the UK tech workforce, their exit rate is more than double that of men. Every year, between 40,000 and 60,000 women leave their tech and digital roles — with only a small fraction citing caregiving as the reason. The reality?

  • 1 in 4 leave due to lack of career progression
  • 1 in 6 leave due to inadequate recognition
  • 1 in 7 leave due to pay inequity

The report makes it clear: this is not a pipeline problem — it’s a progression and retention crisis. Without urgent action, the UK will struggle to close its tech skills gap, which already stands at 98,000–120,000 roles and is set to double or triple by 2030.

Hosted by Irina Lovita, this live discussion will explore:

  • Why retaining and progressing women in tech is critical to the UK’s future growth and innovation
  • The real, data-backed reasons why women are leaving tech
  • Three urgent priorities for employers: monitoring career stagnation, distributing high-visibility work equitably, and creating transparent career ladders with equal pay

Expert panel:

Deborah O’Neill – Partner & UK Head of Digital, Oliver Wyman
Karen Blake – Senior Executive – Strategy, Change & Engagement
Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE – Founder & CEO, WeAreTechWomen

Date & Time: Thursday 28 August, 2:00–2:45pm
Where: LinkedIn Live

If you’re committed to building a stronger, fairer, and more competitive tech sector, this is a conversation you can’t afford to miss.

Read the full Lovelace Report and join us live on 28 August.

RESERVE YOUR SPOT HERE

