Inspirational Woman: Maysoon Shafiq | Founder & Director, Al Mu’Minun

Maysoon Shafiq is the founder and Director of Al Mu’Minun (The Believers) a non-profit organisation dedicated to serving the youth through open spaces of spirituality, dialogue and empowerment.

Maysoon regularly attends primary schools to clear misconceptions pertaining to Islam, organises and arranges seminars in educating women, the young and the elderly on topics of concern within society,

Maysoon works tirelessly for the community, promoting harmony, diversity and inclusivity and has won several awards in breaking down cultural barriers.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No – I worked in the legal sector for almost over a decade and it was only after my first pilgrimage to Makkah did I find this path of community service.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Yes, several – one of the main ones being time management I became enshrined with too much work and found I could not manage the balance between work and family, but as I have a very supportive husband who has worked as my counsellor and mentor behind the scenes I was quick to rejuvenate and spring back into action!

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Publishing my own book, “First Steps in Understanding Islam”. It is available on Amazon to download as an eBook or purchase in paper format.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

The support from my husband and the community I work and live in. They are a God send.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I have mentored several women and members of the youth from the community and they have gone on to achieve and excel in their own right.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

Education and access to education for all – only once we educate will we even be close to removing the ignorance in society, and, once we remove the ignorance the pace of change in gender equality will in itself be quickened.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Be confident in yourself, do not let others bring you down and make wise choices because the decisions you make today affect you tomorrow.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

To complete a PhD in Religion and Theology!

WeAreTheCity has a back catalogue of thousands of Inspirational Woman interviews, including Cherie Blair, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Caprice Bourret, Anna Williamson and many more. You can read about all our amazing women here.