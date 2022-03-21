Rizwana Ahmed is a Senior People & Culture Business Partner – Inclusion, Diversity & Equity (ID&E) GB at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola globally.

She is a British Pakistani Muslim female who champions diversity and inclusion across the business. She leads the company’s JustBe allyship programme, as well as its 500-strong Cultural Ambassadors group. Rizwana was recently shortlisted for the Women of the Future Awards.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I am a British Pakistani Muslim female. I’m currently Senior People & Culture Business Partner – Inclusion, Diversity & Equity (ID&E) GB at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola globally.

I studied HR Management and Employment Law at Middlesex University and my career has always been in HR. I joined CCEP three years ago as a business partner in supply chain, before moving into my current role in commercial and taking on ID&E as part of my role. This has seen me head up JustBe, CCEP’s 500-strong internal allyship programme, which aims to create a working environment where everyone’s welcome to be themselves, be valued and belong.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I’m hugely ambitious – I always have a three-year career plan mapping out where I want to be, use vision boards to plan out my development, and set goals each year to help me achieve everything.

From early on in my career, being in a leadership role has been an important part of my plan. I want to be a role model to other multicultural employees, so they can see themselves represented at a leadership level.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Supply chain is a traditionally male-dominated discipline, so when I joined the industry, I was one of the few women working in my department, and certainly the only multicultural female, which was challenging. I also became a business partner at just 24, and I felt that people were questioning how I had got there and whether I was qualified to do the job at such a young age. My hope is that, by driving equity in recruitment, no one will feel this way when stepping into a role in the future.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

One of the biggest achievements of my career has been participating in and rolling out CCEP’s Equity Programme. The programme brought together twenty-five colleagues from underrepresented ethnic groups across the business, including myself, with our managers to take part in listening sessions and a structured programme of learning. It aims to understand the barriers that multicultural colleagues face in their daily lives and create actions to tackle them. It’s now being rolled out to all managers across CCEP GB and will create real positive change.

The other thing I’m most proud of is being shortlisted and highly commended for the Women of the Future Awards. I didn’t expect it at all, but it’s incredible to be recognised for the hard work I’ve put in on ID&E, driving equity and challenging leadership.