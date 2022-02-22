Inspirational Woman: Tori Rosero | Founder, Glowblade Academy 

My background is in Makeup & Special Effects at University. Following that, I enrolled onto a Semi permanent makeup course, pulling on my passion for makeup and experience. Fast forward to 2022 I’m now an Award Winning SPMU Academy in the North West.
I always knew I wanted to own my own business, but never knew what I really wanted to do so feel fortunate to have fallen into a career and business that I love and am passionate about.
But when I first started doing SPMU it wasn’t as well known as what it is now so I believe that helped me to grow quicker. Then my second business where I teach SPMU as an academy just felt like the next natural progression.
I could write a book on the amount of challenges I’ve faced along the way! The biggest of them all, which I know many businesses will relate to, is the Covid pandemic. Not knowing if my business would make it through was an unsettling and an anxiety inducing experience but knowing myself and others have got through it gives me the strength to get through other challenges I may face.
My biggest achievement so far is my award for North West’s Gold Winner Training centre of excellence of the year.
I’m also a finalist in the HBA Beauty Awards for Semi permanent makeup artist of the year 2022 which is so exciting! It makes me so happy and proud that all the years of hard work that I’m able to receive recognition for my work.
Self motivation and self believe above all. As well as the support of my family and friends!
Where my academy is based inside of “Oh Darlin Liverpool” there’s a huge support network of other businesses and women who really do inspire me. We all learn from each other which is a great motivating environment to be around. Now that I train people how to do SPMU, I do act as a mentor to help them thrive and it’s a very rewarding experience.
If you’re passionate about something and want to make it work, then it will if you put in the effort and don’t give up. Don’t be so hard on yourself if you don’t get the right exam results or if one avenue doesn’t work out, something great is just around the corner.
I’ve set up a new 12 week fully funded SPMU course, to help anyone who wants to start a career in SPMU which I would like to watch grow and become successful. I would also love to take my business international to Spain, Dubai , and America.