Inspirational Woman: Tori Rosero | Founder, Glowblade Academy 

I’m a Semi Permanent Makeup Artist/ Trainer.

My background is in Makeup & Special Effects at University. Following that, I enrolled onto a Semi permanent makeup course, pulling on my passion for makeup and experience. Fast forward to 2022 I’m now an Award Winning SPMU Academy in the North West.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I always knew I wanted to own my own business, but never knew what I really wanted to do so feel fortunate to have fallen into a career and business that I love and am passionate about.

But when I first started doing SPMU it wasn’t as well known as what it is now so I believe that helped me to grow quicker. Then my second business where I teach SPMU as an academy just felt like the next natural progression.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

I could write a book on the amount of challenges I’ve faced along the way! The biggest of them all, which I know many businesses will relate to, is the Covid pandemic. Not knowing if my business would make it through was an unsettling and an anxiety inducing experience but knowing myself and others have got through it gives me the strength to get through other challenges I may face.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

My biggest achievement so far is my award for North West’s Gold Winner Training centre of excellence of the year.

I’m also a finalist in the HBA Beauty Awards for Semi permanent makeup artist of the year 2022 which is so exciting! It makes me so happy and proud that all the years of hard work that I’m able to receive recognition for my work.