How to be your authentic self at work

Many people struggle with being authentic.

We often express or hide various sides of our personas depending on the environment or situation. Our workplace is no different, as we often use one persona during the interview process and another one on the job, especially after our probationary period. The on-the-job persona is usually very different than the one we use at home or with friends. With all these different versions to keep track of, it’s no wonder, so many of us struggle with burnout after years of working a job.

There comes a time in most of our lives when we outgrow our old personas or just get tired of playing a role. Most of us aren’t getting paid for our acting abilities. So, why do so many of us suffer from playing these roles? Do we fear being our authentic selves and think we are not enough? In short, the answer for most of us is, yes, but it isn’t our fault.

Sadly, many of these ideas about roles were taught to us long before we even had words to describe it. As children, we watched our parents, family, teachers, and religious leaders metamorphosis into different variations of themselves dictated by the different environments. These behaviors were then cemented by various mediums like TV, magazines, and news. So naturally, as we develop, we mimic and model these role-playing behaviors as a method in which to successfully navigate life. After a life spent role-playing, some of us don’t even know who we are. Many of us don’t consciously choose to be our authentic selves 24/7. Life has taught us that these roles can sometimes be a safer way to live, often protecting us from hurt. Unfortunately, these roles often become permeant barriers of defense for many. Just as much as they soften a blow from pain, they dull the joy from pleasure.

To break down these heavily ingrained thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors associated with role-playing requires a conscious choice. For those who want to consistently show up as our authentic selves to experience all that life has to offer, these steps will get us started.