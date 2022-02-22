How to navigate the role of ‘accidental mediator’

Article provided by Robyn Marsh at The TCM Group, an award-winning provider of mediation, investigation, transformational culture change and leadership development services

Workplace conflict is inevitable.

Spats between colleagues can bubble up over everything from seating arrangements and the temperature of the office to who is leading on projects and how resources are allocated. When disputes like these occur, it can cause massive disruptions in teams. Colleagues take sides, bad feeling festers, and productivity inevitably suffers. Organisations typically have formal processes to address conflict, but no one wants to see disputes escalate to the point where employees or their managers feel the need to go knocking on HR’s door with a view to invoking a disciplinary or grievance procedure. So, what can you do if you find yourself in the role of bystander, standing on the side lines of combatting colleagues? Is there anything you can do to support your colleagues and help them resolve their issues before it all goes too far?

If you find yourself in the role of an ‘accidental mediator’, it’s useful to understand why clashes occur. In the workplace, it’s often down to three broad issues: cultural differences, personality clashes and differing work styles.

Differing views

Our society is painted with a vast and vivid array of colours: the picture is bright with intersecting cultures, beliefs and values. It’s what makes us both individual and collective. But when the strokes clash and the colours are muddled, the painting loses its original meaning. In the modern workplace, people are increasingly vocal about everything from social justice to environmental issues and are not afraid to voice quite firmly held views. One member of staff may be “anti-vax” for example, while another is staunchly “pro-vaccination”. Or colleagues may be split over the environmental implications of the work they are doing and what the right course of action for the company should be. It doesn’t take much for healthy debate to descend into a dysfunctional dispute which interferes with people’s ability to work collaboratively.

Personality clashes

Workplaces are made up of many people and the personalities that come with them. If a new manager comes on the scene and tries to keep a tighter rein on a team that has been used to working independently, bad feeling will inevitably arise, and people can soon become disengaged and dissatisfied within their role. If an employee who is strong on the detail must work with a colleague who has a ‘bigger picture’ approach, both parties can easily become frustrated with each other and can fall out over how best to approach the task in hand.