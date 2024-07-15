BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

15/07/2024
Is now the best time to job hunt?

When it comes to applying for jobs in the UK, timing can be crucial. Understanding the busiest times can help maximise your chances of landing a role.

Here’s a guide to look at the best and worst times to apply, along with some handy tips for navigating the job market.

Job searching is an activity that’s highly influenced by seasonal trends. Just like retail sales peak during certain times of the year, so does the job market. Companies tend to follow predictable cycles when it comes to hiring, and knowing these patterns can give you an edge.

Best times to apply

January to February: This period is one of the best times to apply for jobs. At the start of the year, many companies have fresh hiring budgets and are keen to fill positions they held off on during the holiday season. This is also a time when many employees, spurred by New Year’s resolutions, start looking for new opportunities, leading to a rise in job vacancies.

March to May: Springtime maintains a strong hiring momentum. Companies often look to fill positions before the summer lull. This period is particularly advantageous as businesses are keen to finalise hires before employees and hiring managers start taking their summer holidays.

September to October: After the summer break, hiring picks up again. Companies focus on recruiting to cover for the end-of-year rush and prepare for the next year’s operations. This makes autumn a particularly fertile time for job seekers.

Less optimal times

June to August: Summer is generally a slow period for hiring. Many employees, including those involved in the hiring process, take holidays, making it harder to get responses and schedule interviews. Additionally, some companies may have exhausted their hiring budgets by this time.

November to December: The run-up to Christmas is often considered the worst time to apply. Businesses focus on end-of-year activities and budget constraints, resulting in fewer job openings. However, there’s a silver lining: with fewer applicants during this period, any open positions might have less competition.

Takeaway

  1. Plan ahead: Align your job search with peak hiring times (January-February and September-October) for the best chances of success.
  2. Stay prepared: Use slower periods (summer and end-of-year) to enhance your CV, build your network, and prepare for upcoming opportunities.
  3. Don’t delay: If a great job opportunity appears during an off-peak time, don’t hesitate to apply. Exceptional positions can become available at any time.
  4. Sector-specific cycles: Different industries may have unique hiring cycles. For instance, education roles often peak before the start of a new school year, while retail jobs spike before major holidays.

Conclusion

Timing your job search can significantly impact your success. While the beginning of the year and autumn are prime times, being prepared and staying active throughout the year can ensure you’re ready to seize opportunities whenever they arise. The key to landing your next job is a combination of good timing, perseverance and strategic planning.

Source – TopCV   |   Career Sidekick   |   Adzuna

