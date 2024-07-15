Is now the best time to job hunt?

When it comes to applying for jobs in the UK, timing can be crucial. Understanding the busiest times can help maximise your chances of landing a role.

Here’s a guide to look at the best and worst times to apply, along with some handy tips for navigating the job market.

Job searching is an activity that’s highly influenced by seasonal trends. Just like retail sales peak during certain times of the year, so does the job market. Companies tend to follow predictable cycles when it comes to hiring, and knowing these patterns can give you an edge.

Best times to apply

January to February: This period is one of the best times to apply for jobs. At the start of the year, many companies have fresh hiring budgets and are keen to fill positions they held off on during the holiday season. This is also a time when many employees, spurred by New Year’s resolutions, start looking for new opportunities, leading to a rise in job vacancies.

March to May: Springtime maintains a strong hiring momentum. Companies often look to fill positions before the summer lull. This period is particularly advantageous as businesses are keen to finalise hires before employees and hiring managers start taking their summer holidays.

September to October: After the summer break, hiring picks up again. Companies focus on recruiting to cover for the end-of-year rush and prepare for the next year’s operations. This makes autumn a particularly fertile time for job seekers.