CV makeover | Trends & tips

The job market is as competitive as ever and standing out from the crowd is crucial. Your CV is not just a summary of your professional history, it’s a personal marketing tool that can open doors to new opportunities.

However, with trends in recruitment and technology constantly evolving, what worked for your CV a few years ago might not cut it today. Whether you’re actively seeking a new role or just want to be prepared for when the right opportunity comes along, keeping it updated and in line with current trends is key. But fear not, updating your CV doesn’t have to be a chore. With a few strategic tweaks and a focus on what matters to employers, you can ensure that your CV not only captures attention but also showcases your unique strengths and achievements.

Here’s how you can make sure your CV stands out in the pile:

Embrace minimalism

Keep your design simple and clean. Clutter-free not only looks modern but also highlights your content over flashy design elements. Use a readable font and ensure there’s plenty of white space to make your CV easy on the eyes.

Tailor to the role

Generic CVs are out, tailored CVs are in. Take the time to tweak yours for each job application. Highlight the experience and skills that are most relevant to the position. Show the employer why you’re the perfect fit.

Use keywords wisely

Many companies use Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) to scan CVs. These systems look for specific keywords related to the job. Review the job description and include relevant keywords in your CV to pass the ATS test.

Showcase achievements, not just duties

Instead of listing what you were supposed to do, highlight what you achieved. Use numbers and statistics to quantify your accomplishments. For example, “Increased sales by 20% within six months” is more impactful than “Responsible for managing a sales team.”

Keep it updated

Regularly update your CV with new skills, experiences and accomplishments. Even if you’re not actively job searching, keeping your CV current means you’re always ready for new opportunities.

Include a link to your professional online profile

If you have a LinkedIn profile or a professional portfolio, include a link in your CV. Make sure your online presence is polished and professional, as potential employers will likely look you up online.

Show, don’t just tell

If possible, include a section for projects or a portfolio that showcases your work. This is especially relevant for creative roles but can be adapted for other industries too. Demonstrating what you’ve accomplished can set you apart from the competition.

Proofread, then proofread again

Typos and grammatical errors can make a bad impression. Proofread your CV multiple times and consider asking a friend or a professional to review it. A fresh set of eyes can catch errors you might have missed.

Keep it short and sweet

Your CV should ideally be no longer than two pages. Be concise and make every word count. Hiring managers have to go through dozens of CVs, so make sure yours is easy to read and gets straight to the point.

Stay authentic

Make sure your CV reflects who you are. It’s tempting to embellish, but honesty and authenticity are key. It should tell your professional story in a way that feels true to you.

Keeping your CV up-to-date and following these trends will help you stay competitive in the job market.

A great CV is a balance of professional content, strategic keywords, and a touch of your personal brand.