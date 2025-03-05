Join the movement | Making International Women’s Day meaningful

International Women’s Day (IWD), celebrated on 8 March, is a day to recognise the achievements of women, raise awareness about gender inequality and drive action towards a more equal world. It’s not just a day for women; it’s a day for everyone who believes in equality.

Every year, International Women’s Day highlights a theme to inspire action. Whether it’s calling for gender parity, celebrating women’s achievements or championing diversity, the day is packed with opportunities to get involved.

It’s easy to feel like these global days are just for big organisations or world leaders. The truth is, everyone has a role to play. From small acts of kindness to larger-scale movements, your actions can make a difference.

How can you participate in a meaningful way? We explore some ideas.

Attend or host an event

Many communities host events such as panel discussions, workshops or celebrations. These events are often focused on sharing stories, sparking conversations and creating connections. If there aren’t any local events, why not organise one yourself? A simple gathering with friends or colleagues can create space to discuss important topics.

Support women-owned businesses

Put your money where your values are. Seek out businesses owned by women and support them. This could be anything from buying a coffee at a woman-owned café to purchasing handmade items from female artisans. Supporting women financially helps create opportunities and builds economic independence.

Share stories

Social media is a powerful tool. Use it to share stories of women who inspire you. This could be a well-known leader, a colleague, or a family member. Sharing their achievements can motivate others and highlight the diverse contributions women make in all areas of life.

Take time to learn

Use the day to educate yourself. Read about the history of International Women’s Day, gender equality, or the challenges women face in different parts of the world. Books, documentaries and podcasts can all offer insights. Understanding the issues is a vital step towards making a difference.

Advocate for change

Whether it’s in your workplace, community or online, use your voice to advocate for equality. Small actions can lead to significant change.

Volunteer or donate

Consider supporting organisations that work towards gender equality or empower women. This could involve donating money, volunteering your time, or offering your skills. Every bit helps and shows solidarity with the cause.

Reflect on your impact

Take a moment to reflect. Think about how you can contribute to a more equal world in your daily life. Whether it’s challenging stereotypes, mentoring a young woman, or being a supportive ally, your actions matter.

Takeaway

International Women’s Day is about creating a fairer world. It’s about celebrating how far we’ve come while recognising how far we still have to go. Every action, no matter how small, can help make a difference. Together, we can create a future where equality is a reality for everyone.

This coming weekend, 8 March, get involved. Be inspired. Take action. It starts with you.