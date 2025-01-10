National Mentoring Month | The power of mentoring

January is National Mentoring Month, a time to celebrate the role mentors play in shaping lives and careers. Mentoring is about more than just giving advice. It’s a powerful relationship that provides guidance, support and encouragement. It can change the trajectory of someone’s life.

Think back to a time when someone offered you their wisdom or took you under their wing. Maybe it was a teacher, a colleague or a friend. Their belief in you likely gave you the confidence to achieve something you didn’t think was possible. That’s the heart of mentoring.

National Mentoring Month is also an opportunity to encourage more people to step into mentoring roles. It’s about recognising the value of shared experiences. And it’s about creating a culture where people can thrive.

What makes mentoring special?

Mentoring isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about listening. It’s about sharing lessons from your journey that might help someone else on theirs.

Good mentors don’t just talk, they inspire action. They challenge their mentees to think bigger and push past self-doubt. They provide a safe space for questions and honest conversations.

Mentoring is a two-way street. It’s not just the mentee who benefits. Mentors often find they learn just as much from the relationship. It’s a reminder of their growth and achievements.

Breaking barriers through mentoring

For many, mentoring opens doors that might otherwise remain closed. This is especially true for underrepresented groups in industries like tech, finance and leadership.

A mentor can be the person who helps someone navigate unfamiliar spaces. They can offer insights into unwritten rules. They can amplify their mentee’s voice when it might not be heard.

This is why mentoring is so important for diversity and inclusion. It creates opportunities. It builds bridges. And it shows that success is achievable, no matter where you come from.

How to start mentoring

You don’t need to be a CEO or have decades of experience to be a mentor. If you’ve walked a path someone else is starting, you have something valuable to share.

Start by offering your time. Let people know you’re open to mentoring. This could be through your workplace, a professional network or a local community group.

When you begin mentoring, focus on building trust. Get to know your mentee. Ask about their goals and challenges. This is their journey. Your role is to support and guide.

Takeaway

Mentoring is about making a difference in someone else’s life. But it’s also about the legacy you leave behind. Every conversation, piece of advice and word of encouragement has the power to ripple far beyond what you see.

This National Mentoring Month, think about how you can get involved. Whether you’re looking for a mentor or becoming one, it’s never too late to start.

Mentoring changes lives. It’s a gift that keeps giving. It’s one of the most rewarding things you’ll ever do.