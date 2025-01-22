Join us at One Tech World 28th March – Tickets available

It is time to book your free ticket to this year’s incredible One Tech World Global Virtual Conference!
Exciting news from WeAreTechWomen. On March 28th, we proudly present our sixth global virtual women in tech event, One Tech World.
The WeAreTechWomen team have worked tirelessly to create this years incredible agenda. We’re excited to bring you a day filled with opportunities to learn, grow, and connect. With an entire stage dedicated to AI and a stage for all things Tech (covering Cyber, Data, Product, Development, and more), a stage for personal development and health, and an on-demand stage for attendees from all time zones, there’s truly something for everyone.
Thanks to the generous support of our partners and sponsors – RBC, Accenture, Nomura, Northern Trust, and EY – we’re delighted to make this event completely FREE and accessible to all.
Secure your seat for free
You can expect over 90 sessions, including keynotes, panels, and 1-1 interviews, along with chat rooms for networking, exhibition booths for job seekers, and exciting competitions. Featuring an exceptional line-up of global speakers, including our inspiring TechWomen100 award-winning alumni, this event is designed to inspire, empower, and reignite your passion for tech.
Help us promote this incredible FREE day! Share it on social media using #OneTechWorld, spread the word to your colleagues, and networks. Don’t forget to pass it along to charities, students, or career returners who could benefit from being part of this amazing event.
We can’t wait to have you join us for One Tech World. Let’s make this day one to remember!
What’s included in your ticket?
- Early access to our online platform to help build your personal agenda
- Access all areas – keynotes, panels & content
- Access to our chatrooms
- An opportunity to virtually meet our partners and speakers via our exhibition lounge and chat rooms
- Free entry to all competitions to win prestigious prizes
- Post conference access to revisit all of our content for 30 days
Who should attend?
- Anyone from any industry who works in tech
- Those looking to transition into the industry
- Those who are keen to understand how tech will affect the future of work
- Those looking to grow their networks in the tech space
- Anyone looking to transition in to a tech role
- Students and returners
Take a peek at our virtual One Tech World platform below
Sponsors