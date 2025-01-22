BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

22/01/2025

Join us at One Tech World 28th March – Tickets available

Home > WeAreTheCity News > Join us at One Tech World 28th March – Tickets available

OTW 2025 featured image

It is time to book your free ticket to this year’s incredible One Tech World Global Virtual Conference!

Exciting news from WeAreTechWomenOn March 28th, we proudly present our sixth global virtual women in tech event, One Tech World.

The WeAreTechWomen team have worked tirelessly to create this years incredible agenda. We’re excited to bring you a day filled with opportunities to learn, grow, and connect. With an entire stage dedicated to AI and a stage for all things Tech (covering Cyber, Data, Product, Development, and more), a stage for personal development and health, and an on-demand stage for attendees from all time zones, there’s truly something for everyone.

Thanks to the generous support of our partners and sponsors – RBCAccentureNomuraNorthern Trust, and EY – we’re delighted to make this event completely FREE and accessible to all.

Secure your seat for free

You can expect over 90 sessions, including keynotes, panels, and 1-1 interviews, along with chat rooms for networking, exhibition booths for job seekers, and exciting competitions. Featuring an exceptional line-up of global speakers, including our inspiring TechWomen100 award-winning alumni, this event is designed to inspire, empower, and reignite your passion for tech.

Help us promote this incredible FREE day! Share it on social media using #OneTechWorld, spread the word to your colleagues, and networks. Don’t forget to pass it along to charities, students, or career returners who could benefit from being part of this amazing event.

We can’t wait to have you join us for One Tech World. Let’s make this day one to remember!

What’s included in your ticket?

  • Early access to our online platform to help build your personal agenda
  • Access all areas – keynotes, panels & content
  • Access to our chatrooms
  • An opportunity to virtually meet our partners and speakers via our exhibition lounge and chat rooms
  • Free entry to all competitions to win  prestigious prizes
  • Post conference access to revisit all of our content for 30 days

Who should attend?

  • Anyone from any industry who works in tech
  • Those looking to transition into the industry
  • Those who are keen to understand how tech will affect the future of work
  • Those looking to grow their networks in the tech space
  • Anyone looking to transition in to a tech role
  • Students and returners

Take a peek at our virtual One Tech World platform below

Sponsors

OTW 2025 sponsors

Rising Stars Nominations Open V2
OTW - Book your ticket image

Upcoming Events

Current Month

January

28jan18:0020:00Women Pivoting to Digital | Explore What’s Possible for Your Career

29jan12:0013:00Rising Star Awards tips and tricks for an outstanding awards entry with Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE

01feb10:0017:00Funny Women | Stand Up To Stand Out - Winter Warm Up

Job Board Banner
Themis20 Montage Banner
Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

Related Posts

21/03/2024

One Tech World 2024 Speakers & Agenda announced

15/02/2024

Join us at One Tech World 25th April – Tickets available

02/05/2023

Thanks for joining us at One Tech World!

OneTechWorld | Website Templates - WEB 8
22/02/2023

WeAreTechWomen are proud to announce the most exciting virtual women in tech conference for 2023