Cervical Cancer Prevention Week | Why screening matters

Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, is running from 20 to 26 January 2025. It’s an opportunity to talk about something vital, cervical health.
This week aims to raise awareness about cervical cancer, its risks and the steps we can all take to prevent it. This year’s focus is on encouraging regular screening and understanding how simple lifestyle changes can make a significant difference.
Many people don’t give much thought to their cervical health. It’s easy to put off a smear test or ignore subtle changes in our bodies. But small, proactive actions can have a lasting impact. This week isn’t about fear, it’s about empowerment. With knowledge, support and regular check-ups, cervical cancer is one of the most preventable forms of cancer.
The importance of regular screening
Cervical cancer develops in the cervix, which is the lower part of the womb. Most cases are linked to the human papillomavirus (HPV). Regular cervical screening (smear tests) is one of the most effective ways to prevent cervical cancer. It can detect abnormal changes in the cervix early, well before they develop into cancer.
Women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 64 are encouraged to attend screenings every three to five years. Screening is quick, safe and could save your life. Yet, despite its benefits, many skip their appointments due to anxiety, embarrassment or misconceptions. Cervical Cancer Prevention Week is here to remind us all of its importance and to address the concerns that might hold people back.
Lifestyle factors that make a difference
In addition to screening, certain lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of cervical cancer. These include:
- Quitting smoking: Smoking weakens the immune system and makes it harder for the body to fight off HPV infections.
- Maintaining a healthy diet: A balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables can boost immunity.
- Practising safe sex: Using protection and getting the HPV vaccine can lower the risk of HPV transmission.
While no prevention method is 100% foolproof, these steps can significantly reduce the likelihood of cervical cancer.
Breaking the stigma
Talking openly about cervical health is essential. Stigma, myths and fear often prevent people from seeking care. Many worry about pain or discomfort during a smear test, but healthcare providers are trained to make the experience as comfortable as possible.
Support from friends, family and communities can also encourage more people to attend screenings. Sharing your experience might inspire someone else to book their appointment.
What you can do during this week
Cervical Cancer Prevention Week is a time to take action. Here’s how you can get involved:
- Book your cervical screening if it’s due.
- Share resources and raise awareness on social media.
- Talk to loved ones about the importance of attending their smear tests.
- Support organisations by donating or volunteering.
Final thoughts
Cervical cancer is largely preventable, but only if we take steps to protect ourselves. Screening, lifestyle choices and open conversations are all part of the solution. Cervical Cancer Prevention Week is a chance to educate, support, and empower one another to prioritise cervical health.
Takeaway
A smear test takes minutes but could save your life. Make your health a priority, talk to those around you and together we can reduce the risk of cervical cancer.
For more information and support in the UK, visit the NHS website on cervical screening.