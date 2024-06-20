Kateryna Stetskova

When war shattered the tranquillity of my homeland, I found myself in the unfamiliar streets of Edinburgh, searching for a new beginning. Amidst the chaos and uncertainty, a spark of inspiration ignited within me – a vision to create a sanctuary of hope and opportunity for fellow refugees.

My journey began with a keen observation of Edinburgh’s vibrant culinary scene. While traditional Japanese restaurants flourished, offering a taste of the Far East, there was a noticeable absence of Western-style sushi, a beloved culinary delight cherished by many across Ukraine, Europe, and America.

With a deep-seated passion for food and a dream to bridge this cultural divide, I saw an opportunity to introduce the flavours of Western-style sushi to Edinburgh. Little did I know, this culinary venture would become the cornerstone of a much larger mission. One that would transform lives and inspire a community.

Armed with a vision and determination, I embarked on the ambitious task of launching a restaurant that not only served delectable sushi but also provided employment opportunities for refugees. Leveraging the culinary expertise of skilled Ukrainian chefs and staff, who brought with them a wealth of knowledge and experience from their homeland, our restaurant, aptly named “Minami,” was born.

Our establishment quickly evolved into more than just a dining destination; it became a beacon of hope and a hub for the Ukrainian community across the UK. Here, stories of resilience were shared, connections were forged, and dreams were nurtured.

At the heart of our mission lies a steadfast commitment to community empowerment. Recognizing the challenges faced by fellow refugee women in navigating the complexities of business ownership, I made it my mission to provide mentorship, guidance, and support to those embarking on their entrepreneurial journey.

Through workshops, networking events, and hands-on training, we’ve created a supportive ecosystem where aspiring business owners can thrive, learn, and grow. Our restaurant serves as a living testament to the transformative power of community collaboration, proving that when we lift one another up, we all succeed.

As we look to the future, our vision is clear: to continue expanding our reach, empowering more individuals, and fostering a culture of inclusivity, innovation, and sustainability. We aim to establish “Minami” as a national treasure, celebrated for its culinary excellence, community impact, and commitment to positive change.

Through our collective efforts, we’re not just building a successful business; we’re creating a legacy – a legacy of hope, resilience, and empowerment. Each dish we serve, each story we share, and each life we touch is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the human heart and the boundless possibilities that arise when we come together in pursuit of a shared vision.

We invite you to join us on this inspiring journey as we continue to make a difference, one sushi roll, one story, one life at a time. Together, we can build a brighter, more inclusive future, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, succeed, and make a lasting impact.