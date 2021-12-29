0
29/12/2021
Kickstart you career this January with Generation Women’s Career Challenge

Sinead Sharkey-Steenson is The Career Elevator Coach from Generation Women, helping women get the promotions and payrises they deserve!

She’s supported thousands of women to get great career results, and has developed a high-impact, high-energy way to get boost your career mojo.  Created in lockdown, her career challenges have already helped close to a thousand women. 

The Generation Women Kickstart Your Career Challenge is back in January to help you get your career on track for 2022.  She wants to help you be the one celebrating your promotion and payrise, like the many women she helped in 2021!

The Challenge gets going on the 24th of January for 5 days of FREE training for women who want to achieve more in their career…more recognition, more visibility, more rewards!

It can be so frustrating to watch others work less, spoof more and run away with the promotion!  And especially over the last 2 years where working from home has made it harder to get noticed, get supported, and get ahead. 

Sinead loves helping women to elevate their careers, and she wants to help you step up and get results. 

Over the 5 days (working in your own time), you will:

  • create your career vision for the year
  • develop your strategy to help you step up and get noticed at work
  • and develop the confidence to achieve it

With just half an hour a day of effort, you can be like Jo who “using the strategies and tools I learned on the challenge, I have achieved a payrise of 117%!  That’s not a typo! Thank you Sinead”

So why not sign up today and join the hundreds of women who’ve decided it’s time to kickstart their career and get the results they deserve!

SIGN UP HERE

Inspirational Woman: Sinead Sharkey-Steenson | Founder & Career Elevator Coach, Generation Women

Sinead Sharkey-Steenson is Founder and Career Elevator Coach at Generation Women.

As a Career and Leadership Coach, Sinead has worked with close to 10,000 women to help them get the career and rewards they deserve. With almost 20 years’ experience working in global corporates, Sinead draws on her varied roles in HR, Tech, Business Improvement and Leadership Development to help her support women to achieve their ambitions. She has a lifelong love of learning and strives to bring the best academically and professionally to her work. She has a BA Hons in Psychology, MSc Computing, MSc Human Resource Management, is and NLP Master practioner, Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, and is an accredited ICF and Positive Intelligence (PQ) Coach.

She’s a mum of two girls who have made her even more passionate about equality. She also loves live comedy and music, sleep, and cold water swimming…in that order!

READ HER INTERVIEW HERE
Sinead Sharkey
