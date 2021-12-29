Kickstart you career this January with Generation Women’s Career Challenge

Sinead Sharkey-Steenson is The Career Elevator Coach from Generation Women, helping women get the promotions and payrises they deserve!

She’s supported thousands of women to get great career results, and has developed a high-impact, high-energy way to get boost your career mojo. Created in lockdown, her career challenges have already helped close to a thousand women.

The Generation Women Kickstart Your Career Challenge is back in January to help you get your career on track for 2022. She wants to help you be the one celebrating your promotion and payrise, like the many women she helped in 2021!

The Challenge gets going on the 24th of January for 5 days of FREE training for women who want to achieve more in their career…more recognition, more visibility, more rewards!

It can be so frustrating to watch others work less, spoof more and run away with the promotion! And especially over the last 2 years where working from home has made it harder to get noticed, get supported, and get ahead.

Sinead loves helping women to elevate their careers, and she wants to help you step up and get results.

Over the 5 days (working in your own time), you will:

create your career vision for the year

develop your strategy to help you step up and get noticed at work

and develop the confidence to achieve it

With just half an hour a day of effort, you can be like Jo who “using the strategies and tools I learned on the challenge, I have achieved a payrise of 117%! That’s not a typo! Thank you Sinead”

So why not sign up today and join the hundreds of women who’ve decided it’s time to kickstart their career and get the results they deserve!