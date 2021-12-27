Looking back at 2021: A WeAreTheCity round-up

January

WeAreTheCity shook off the January blues by kicking off the year with a bang – announcing our 2021 Rising Star Awards.

In its seventh year, the Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the UK’s female talent pipeline below management level. Our strategic goal, set in 2015, aims to showcase 1,000 outstanding women by 2022. By highlighting the accolades of these women, WeAreTheCity are not only promoting the amazing female talent that exists across the UK, but actively encouraging organisations and business leaders to invest in and recognise these women as leaders of tomorrow and individual contributors to their respective industries.

These awards will recognise and celebrate a further 100 female individual contributors from over 20 different industries that represent the leaders and role models of tomorrow. These winners will join our award’s alumni of 650 previous winners, across the UK and India.

New for this year, we are also excited to introduce a new “Global Award for Achievement” category to our awards to expand our search for global talent. This category is a female individual who works within any industry, outside of the UK, whose current position is below director level.

February

February saw us joining the campaign to reinstate Gender Pay Gap reporting.

It is a legal requirement of organisations with over 250 employers report their gender pay gaps. The gender pay gap is the difference between the average (mean or median) earnings of men and women across a workforce. In 2020 the enforcement of gender pay gap reporting was suspended for employers due to the coronavirus pandemic. The requirement to publish their gender pay gap ensures there is transparency on the gender pay gap within businesses and encourages employers to consider and take action on their gender pay gap.

Responding to the suspension of gender pay gap reporting enforcement, the campaign called on the government to reinstate enforcement and require all larger employees to provide their gender pay gap data to ensure the pandemic does not turn back the clock on women and work.