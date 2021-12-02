HeForShe: Nicky Story | CEO, Supplies For Candles, The Soap Kitchen & Glassprints Ltd

Nicky Story is a 30 year old from Yorkshire, who started his business from his garage just five years ago and is now the owner of a multi-million pound business empire and the CEO of Supplies For Candles, The Soap Kitchen and Glassprints Ltd.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I’m Nicky Story, 30 and from Yorkshire. At school, I was always interested in technology and was stuck to my PC, either playing games or learning basic coding. I graduated from a Business and Management degree in 2012 and took the plunge into the world of entrepreneurship.

I am now CEO of Supplies for Candles, which I launched from my dad’s garage nearly six years ago, in February 2016, and the business grew and grew… After the initial success of Supplies for Candles, I went on to acquire The Soap Kitchen and Glassprints Ltd. We have now become one of the largest online companies in Europe in this industry, with over 100 employees and 100,000 customers.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I knew I was going to be successful, but the path isn’t always that easy, after my first business venture failed and I had to find a job to pay the bills, I can honestly say I never would have thought I would be a CEO of a multi-million pound business empire by the time I was 30!

I was a straight-A student at school and have always been interested in technology and business, and straight after I graduated, I launched my first company but this venture came with many learning curves and cost me dearly – not only in terms of money, but also my mental health.

However, being forced back into employment to pay the bills, ignited my flame for business and I now say that a lot of my success is because of my experiences in the workplace. When I worked as a buyer for a year while I tried to recoup some lost funds, I remember sitting thinking about my boss; ‘when I run my own multi-figure company, I will never act like you do or treat my staff like you do’.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

It definitely hasn’t all been straightforward and I have had many downs as well as ups. When I graduated in 2012, I set up Soap Suppliers, however, four years into this business, I was getting nowhere, in those years I had made a loss of £3,000, I had no idea about e-commerce or marketing and made a ton of mistakes! It had taken me four years to build a business that was making no money at all. I was working on my own, in the freezing cold, every day and I just felt so alone and like I was failing. I couldn’t get out of bed and I couldn’t eat, I just felt like I had no purpose.

My parents were incredibly concerned and I turned to my doctor for help and was diagnosed with depression.

While this was one of the hardest things I have ever had to go through, it has definitely shaped me as a boss and business owner. I am very people-focussed and my businesses go far beyond being just about the product.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Definitely one of my proudest achievements has been being able to give back to society and helping charities and helping people set up their own businesses.

So many people were affected financially by Covid, and other ways too, of course, and I wanted to try and help people launch their own businesses from home. Supplies for Candles gave away £100,000 worth of candle-making kits and business start up support during the pandemic and we also gifted £10k to a Yorkshire businesswoman to help her business grow.

We were also able to give away soap to local residents to help combat shortages.

I know I am very fortunate for me and my company to be in a position to do this, and given we have all gone through so much during the pandemic, I feel grateful to have been able to hopefully offer some support to people who have needed it.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

I think my fearlessness. I took a huge punt when I launched my first business – Soap Suppliers – and I ended up losing thousands of pounds in a short period of time. It also ultimately led me to being depressed.

After that point, I went back to an office job to try and regain some perspective, but after a few years of working in an office, it reaffirmed that I wanted to start and run my own company.

I think a lot of people would have been put off by the first experience and shied away from it, but I learnt to be fearless and just go for it.

I invested all my money into Supplies for Candles – I really drained my bank account down to the last £1. The second time around I risked it all and I am so glad I did. My businesses are now projected to make £17m this year – it pays to be courageous.