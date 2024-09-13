Lunchtime moves | Quick exercises for home

We all know how hectic the workday can be, especially when you’re working from home.

It’s easy to get stuck in one spot for hours on end, hunched over a desk, barely moving. But what if you could use your lunch break to sneak in some exercise? A few simple moves, done right in the comfort of your own home, can work wonders for your health, energy levels and even your mood.

And no, I’m not talking about a full-blown workout that leaves you drenched and gasping for air. These exercises are quick, effective and fit perfectly into a 30-minute lunch break. You won’t even need special equipment or loads of space. Whether you’ve got ten minutes or the full half hour, you can do something to move your body.

The importance of moving midday

Before we dive into the exercises, let’s talk about why this matters. Sitting for long periods isn’t great for your health. It can lead to stiff joints, poor posture and even weight gain. More importantly, it can affect your mental state. You might feel sluggish, lose focus or just feel “off” after hours of not moving.

Getting up and moving around breaks that cycle. A little exercise can boost your energy, improve circulation and help reset your brain for the rest of the day. You’ll come back to work feeling refreshed, more alert and ready to tackle the afternoon.

Easy exercises you can do at home

Here are some simple exercises that require little space and time but deliver big benefits.

Bodyweight Squats

You can start with the basics. Squats work your legs, core and even your balance.

Stand with feet hip-width apart.

Lower yourself as if sitting in an invisible chair.

Keep your back straight and push up through your heels to stand again.

Do 15–20 repetitions. It’s perfect for getting your legs moving after sitting all morning.

Push-ups

A classic exercise that works your chest, shoulders and arms. Don’t worry if you can’t do full push-ups yet – knee push-ups are just as effective.

Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the floor.

Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor.

Push back up to the starting position.

Aim for 10–15 push-ups. Modify as needed by using your knees or doing them against a wall.

Lunges

Lunges are excellent for stretching out your legs and improving balance.

Take a big step forward with one leg.

Lower your hips until both knees are bent at 90-degree angles.

Push back up and repeat with the other leg.

Complete 10 lunges on each side. You can add a bit of a challenge by holding a water bottle in each hand.

Planks

Planks are amazing for your core and can be done almost anywhere.

Get into a push-up position but rest on your forearms instead of your hands.

Hold your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Hold for 20–30 seconds. It might not look like much, but you’ll feel it working!

Tricep dips

No weights? No problem. Use a sturdy chair for tricep dips.

Sit on the edge of a chair with your hands gripping the edge next to your hips.

Slide off the chair, supporting yourself with your arms.

Lower your body by bending your elbows, then push back up.

Try for 12–15 dips. You’ll really feel the burn in your arms!

Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks get your heart rate up quickly. They’re simple and fun.

Start with your feet together and hands by your sides.

Jump and spread your legs while raising your arms overhead.

Jump back to the starting position.

Do this for 30–60 seconds to get your blood pumping. It’s a great way to shake off the midday cobwebs.

Wall sit

This one will make your legs work hard.

Find a wall, press your back against it and slide down into a sitting position.

Keep your knees at a 90-degree angle and hold the position.

See if you can last 30–45 seconds. Your thighs will thank you (later).

Takeaway

You don’t need to devote hours to exercise to make a difference. A little movement during your lunch break can go a long way. These exercises are quick, simple and can be done anywhere in your house, from the living room to the kitchen. Even if you only have five or ten minutes, that’s enough to help counteract the effects of sitting all day.

The real key is consistency. A short burst of movement every day can improve your physical and mental wellbeing. Plus, it’s an excellent way to break up your workday, giving you more energy to power through the afternoon.

Next time you’re on your lunch break, step away from the desk, get moving and see how much better you feel!