Majeda Ibrahim Krban

After being arrested in Syria for participating in protests against the Assad regime, I was forced to leave my country due to subsequent raids on my home.

Seeking refuge first in Lebanon and then in the UK, I faced the challenges of being separated from my family and the depression that followed.

Despite the hardships, I continued my activism in Lebanon, working in refugee camps and participating in human rights forums until an invitation to speak in Edinburgh led me to seek asylum in the UK.

In London, I built a new life, starting a catering company called “Syrian Sunflower” to share my culture and story through food.

Through cooking classes and catering services, I invite others to experience the taste of love and learn about the vibrant culture behind each dish, fostering understanding and solidarity in the face of adversity.

Through my catering business and work with organizations like Migrateful, I not only break stereotypes about refugees but also empower other Syrian women to find employment and independence in their new home.

The Syrian Sunflower, my culinary venture, is more than just a business; it’s a mission to spread love and awareness of the Syrian humanitarian crisis through food.

With each dish meticulously crafted and presented, I aim to express not just flavours but also emotions and cultural heritage. Syrian cuisine, with its diverse influences and rich history, serves as a powerful symbol of our identity and resilience.

Across generations, food has been a means of connecting, preserving memories, and sharing stories, reflecting the cross-border flow of people and ideas that have shaped our culinary traditions. Through cooking classes and catering services, I invite others to experience the taste of love and learn about the vibrant culture behind each dish, fostering understanding and solidarity in the face of adversity.