Mastering menopause with confidence

Menopause is a natural part of ageing that all women experience, typically between the ages of 45 and 55. As your body goes through this transition, you might encounter a range of symptoms due to hormonal changes.

Understanding these common symptoms can help you navigate this new phase of life with more ease and confidence. We explore what you might expect and how to manage these changes effectively.

Common symptoms of menopause

Hot flashes and night sweats

These are sudden feelings of heat that spread through the body. They can be intense and uncomfortable.

Night sweats are hot flashes that happen during sleep. They can disrupt your rest and make you feel tired during the day.

Irregular periods

Periods may become less regular before they stop completely. You might skip months or experience heavier or lighter bleeding than usual.

Mood changes

Hormonal shifts can lead to mood swings, irritability, or even depression. It’s similar to PMS but can be more intense.

Sleep problems

Insomnia or difficulty staying asleep is common. Hot flashes and night sweats can contribute to this.

Vaginal dryness

Reduced estrogen levels can cause the vaginal tissues to become drier and thinner. This can make intercourse uncomfortable or painful.

Decreased libido

Many women experience a reduced interest in sex. This can be due to physical changes, hormonal shifts, or other symptoms like fatigue and mood changes.

Weight gain and slowed metabolism

Weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, is common. This is partly due to hormonal changes and partly due to aging.

Thinning hair and dry skin

Hair may become thinner, and skin might feel dry or itchy. Estrogen helps maintain skin elasticity and hair health, so lower levels can impact these areas.

Memory and concentration issues

Some women report memory lapses or difficulty concentrating. These cognitive changes can be frustrating but are usually temporary.

Joint and muscle pain

Aches and stiffness in the joints and muscles are not uncommon. These can be due to lower estrogen levels affecting the health of your bones and joints.

Coping with menopause symptoms

Dealing with menopause can be challenging, but there are ways to manage symptoms:

Healthy diet and exercise

Eating a balanced diet and staying active can help control weight and improve mood and sleep.

Hydration

Drink plenty of water. This can help with dryness and overall wellbeing.

Stress management

Techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep-breathing exercises can help reduce stress and improve mood.

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)

HRT can help balance hormone levels and relieve many menopausal symptoms. Discuss the risks and benefits with your doctor.

Over-the counter products

Lubricants and moisturisers can help with vaginal dryness. Supplements like calcium and vitamin D can support bone health.

Sleep



Keep a regular sleep schedule, create a comfortable sleep environment and avoid caffeine or heavy meals before bed.

Support network

Talking to friends, family or support groups can provide emotional comfort. Sometimes just knowing you’re not alone can make a big difference.

When to see a doctor

If menopause symptoms are severe or affecting your quality of life, see a healthcare provider. They can offer treatments and strategies to help manage the symptoms more effectively.

Conclusion

Menopause is a significant life transition, but understanding and managing the symptoms can help you maintain a good quality of life. Embrace this phase with a proactive approach and remember, it’s a natural part of ageing. With the right strategies and support, you can navigate menopause with confidence and grace.