Maximise your potential whilst studying an Executive Diploma

Anil Ram, Careers Manager from the WBS CareersPlus team, explores the services available to Executive Diploma students to support their career development.

As an Executive Diploma participant at Warwick Business School (WBS), you will have access to our CareerPlus team, who will support you during your studies and beyond to ensure you achieve your full potential. Although your Executive Diploma is focussed on a particular business area, your overall experience at WBS will help you develop academically, hone your leadership capabilities and add to your career management repertoire.

See our latest question and answer session with Anil Ram, Careers Manager, from the WBS CareersPlus team and explore how you can use their services to support your career development.

How can I access individual support or coaching?

There are three different types of individual support available to all Executive Diploma students.

You have access to a complimentary Career Coaching session which offers impartial, client centred careers support. In this session, you could focus on adding value in your current role, application reviews, developing networking strategies, interview practice and preparation, utilising social media to become a thought leader and so much more. Executive Coaching meanwhile is an ideal way to focus on developing a strategy for reaching your goals, clarifying where to go next, exploring the options available to you and supporting you in employing tools and developing techniques to achieve career success in an increasingly competitive job market. There is an additional cost for Executive Coaching, however these rates are highly competitive, subsidised and you will have access to a global and exclusive coaching panel. The WBS Mentoring Programme is an award-winning programme where our senior alumni give back to support current students and alumni. You can join the mentoring programme for a small additional fee and after a very thorough matching process, you will be allocated a mentor for a two-year period.

How can I develop skills specific to my career development?

At executive level, we appreciate the important balance of traditional careers knowledge and business and leadership skills. Previous careers workshops have included career management skills, career transitions, accessing the hidden job market, negotiation skills, and more.

We have offered skills webinars on Assertiveness Skills, Learn to Love Networking, Managing Workplace Politics, the 2 Hour Job Search, The First 90 Days and You Coach You.

Are there career development events available for me to access?

The opportunity to view sector specialist presentations from experienced guest speakers who will share first-hand industry insights. Recent sectors have included consulting, energy, finance, FMCG, manufacturing and marketing.

Given the changes in the world of work, we have organised and hosted sessions on the changing face of recruitment in addition to experiencing leadership in action from individuals such as Wasim Khan (former CEO of Pakistan Cricket Board) and Louise Ainsworth (CEO EMEA of Kantar Millward Brown).

What networking opportunities can I attend?

By careful and intentional planning, your Executive Diploma has been designed to diversify your thinking and promote networking. With multiple nationalities represented across the suite of Diplomas and collaboration across the different courses from the Full-time MBA, Executive MBAs and Distance Learning MBAs at both Warwick and The Shard.

Taking this further, you will be invited to a variety of workshops both in person, hybrid and purely online. These sessions can be part of the Change Maker series, external guest speakers, panel events, Professional Networks and Clubs that have been set up by fellow MBA students.

How else can the CareersPlus team support me?

We have a wide range of online resources available such as; Marketline, a software allowing you to see company information collated in one location, The Career Management module, salary negotiation training, psychometric tools, interview simulation software and access to the Financial Times as well as other resources on offer.

