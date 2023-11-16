Accelerate your career profession with Warwick Business School’s newest MBA

Warwick Business School is launching a new MBA programme to help future business leaders accelerate their career progression.

The Accelerator MBA blends face-to-face learning and networking opportunities at WBS London at The Shard with immersive online study using Warwick’s state-of-the art ‘enhanced reality’ technology.

The two-year programme has been designed for high potential, early and mid-career professionals who want to develop their knowledge and skills, without taking significant time out of work.

It will equip candidates with the tools they need to fulfil their potential – taking the ideas, theories and solutions learned in the classroom straight into their organisation.

Dimitrios Spyridonidis, Course Director of the Accelerator MBA at Warwick Business School said: “Finding the time to juggle work and study can be daunting, this is why we’re delighted to launch our blended, part-time Accelerator MBA programme to give those in the early or middle stages of their career the tools to match their ambition and make an immediate impact.”

Candidates on the Accelerator MBA programme will be able to complete 20 per cent of their course online using the School’s state-of-the-art new SmartStage platform, an enhanced reality learning environment which will improve their interactions with faculty and other members of their cohort.

The other 80 per cent will be delivered in-person by world-leading academics and senior business leaders at the WBS campus at The Shard in the heart of London, the financial capital of the world.

Candidates will also study one module at one of Warwick’s international partner institutions to broaden their experience and understanding of global business.

Personalised career guidance is built into the programme by the industry-leading CareersPlus service at WBS, with a Leadership Accelerator module to further help candidates to achieve their career goals.

Sarah Jackson, MBA and Alumni Careers Manager at WBS, said: “The Accelerator MBA is a transformative experience that is designed to help professionals to fulfil their potential and accelerate their progress towards leadership positions.

The Accelerator MBA programme begins in March 2024. It is part of a new suite of MBA and executive courses that offer ambitious professionals, managers, and business leaders more control over their education and their development.

Are you ready to take this next step in your career?

As a member of WeAreTheCity, if you successfully apply for one of Warwick Business School’s Executive Diplomas or MBA programmes, you are entitled to a 25% discount on your tuition fee.