Menopause: calling time on calling it taboo…

Article provided by Deborah Garlick, CEO, Henpicked: Menopause in the Workplace

The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is #BreakTheBias. A wonderful way for us to step further towards a world free from bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

And it’s something we’ve been giving a lot of thought to, having worked with hundreds of organisations over the past five years to help them introduce menopause support in the workplace.

An awful lot has happened in that time. Back then, even the word ‘menopause’ was something of a taboo. Rarely mentioned beyond hushed whispers or referred to as the ‘m’ word as though it was a swear word. In the workplace, it was a real rarity to find any kind of menopause support or policy. Outside work, help was often restricted to a very short doctor’s appointment.

But of late, so much has been done to #BreakTheBias surrounding menopause that I think we can truthfully say it’s no longer taboo. In fact, I’m calling time on the word ‘taboo’ in relation to menopause. It’s been the subject of television programmes and documentaries, celebrities — and even royalty, HRH Countess of Wessex — have come out of the woodwork to talk about their own experiences.

It’s even a matter for Parliament, with the successful second reading of the Menopause Support Bill, leading to a reduction in the cost of repeat hormone replacement therapy (HRT) prescriptions and a new Menopause Taskforce to look at other areas of support which are currently failing women.

And it was a pleasure for me to give evidence as a witness to MPs about how employers can demonstrate best practice menopause in the workplace support this week. Even more thrilling for me was to hear Accredited Menopause Friendly employers, HSBC UK and South Tees NHS Trust share their remarkable case studies.

In the workplace, there are now thousands of employers who are actively supporting menopause through their policies and practices. The great thing is that many organisations are realising this is not a costly exercise. Just having access to some reasonable workplace adjustments is often enough for those experiencing menopause symptoms that are affecting their work. Or even knowing there’s someone to talk to that will lend an understanding and listening ear.