Why an Employee Value Proposition matters, and how to develop it  

In order to design an EVP that will attract and retain the best talent, leaders should consider the essence of their organisation, why it is unique and what it stands for. The EVP should reflect the overall vision in order to inspire talent to want to join and then to stay, seeking to highlight the unique values and features of the business that will make them the employer of choice.

Authenticity is critical as people will soon see through the hot air of extravagant claims when a company is falling short. The needs of employees will naturally evolve, so some benefits such a maternity and parenting leave may be of specific appeal for certain age groups or life stages. But it must evolve in response to broader changes too, such as the pandemic, which has, despite the privations, been a very positive catalyst for shifts in attitudes and renewing the employer-employee relationship.

An authentic and evolving EVP must, in the end, be properly communicated to prospective employees and existing staff if it is to fulfil its function in attracting and retaining the best people. This means making sure that everyone knows what is on offer, and that the unique vision and culture of an organisation is reflected in all of its communications, from job advertising and social media, to messages within internal employee forums and performance monitoring platforms. When an EVP is truly embedded in company culture and truly reflective of its values, it can become irresistible to employees who share the same values and concerns.