Why an Employee Value Proposition matters, and how to develop it  

Article by Nick Gallimore, director of talent transformation and insight at Advanced
Millennials and Generation Z employees (aged 25-40 and 16-24 respectively) now make up more than half of the global workforce, precipitating a shift in prevailing attitudes and priorities. Renumeration is no longer the sole focus for working at an organisation. The Advanced Annual Trends Survey shows that 75 per cent of employees are more likely to stay with their employer due to the benefits package, so creating an Employee Value Proposition (EVP) with the features that people really want can make the difference between success and failure in the keenly competitive competition for talent.
In order to design an EVP that will attract and retain the best talent, leaders should consider the essence of their organisation, why it is unique and what it stands for. The EVP should reflect the overall vision in order to inspire talent to want to join and then to stay, seeking to highlight the unique values and features of the business that will make them the employer of choice.
Authenticity is critical as people will soon see through the hot air of extravagant claims when a company is falling short. The needs of employees will naturally evolve, so some benefits such a maternity and parenting leave may be of specific appeal for certain age groups or life stages. But it must evolve in response to broader changes too, such as the pandemic, which has, despite the privations, been a very positive catalyst for shifts in attitudes and renewing the employer-employee relationship.
An authentic and evolving EVP must, in the end, be properly communicated to prospective employees and existing staff if it is to fulfil its function in attracting and retaining the best people. This means making sure that everyone knows what is on offer, and that the unique vision and culture of an organisation is reflected in all of its communications, from job advertising and social media, to messages within internal employee forums and performance monitoring platforms. When an EVP is truly embedded in company culture and truly reflective of its values, it can become irresistible to employees who share the same values and concerns.