Inspirational Woman: Maxine Laceby | Founder, Absolute Collagen

Maxine Laceby is the co-founder of multi-award-winning supplement brand Absolute Collagen; a passionate advocate for women’s wellbeing and empowerment, a philanthropist and a business mentor.

In 2017, Maxine launched her brand with no prior corporate or commercial experience; a year later, she had transitioned from full time mum to wellness entrepreneur with a £1M turnover business.

Five years on and Maxine has built a credible, growing business heading for a £20m turnover and thousands of loyal ‘Absoluters’: a rapidly expanding community as excited by the transformative power of Absolute Collagen as she is.

Maxine puts her success down to her experience as a mother and the problem-solving skills this role nurtures, as well as her ambition, integrity and ‘power of S.I.R.’ motto.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

My origins are from a humble background where women worked hard and just got on with the job in hand, putting me in good stead for anything life had in store for me.

I was a happy stay-at-home Mum for many years, where I learned and earned everything I apply to the boardroom today.

Whilst embarking on a fine art degree at 49, I discovered the benefits of Collagen, a weird discovery via an art degree, but due to my superpower, ADHD, alongside being solution-focused, I spot opportunities everywhere.

The liquid collagen category exists because of me. I made it my mission to empower women with the most superior, readily available, cost-effective collagen supplement on the market.

From the launch in May 2017 to where we are now is unrecognisable in terms of growth, and my role today is the same as it always has been, never to lose sight of our purpose and to keep our absoluters firmly in the centre of everything we do.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Absolutely not. However, as mentioned, the way my mind works means I am constantly questioning, seeking, looking, and inventing, so perhaps it was inevitable I would create something one day.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Hell yes! Being a full-time mother from the age of 25, with no business experience, created one of the earliest and most significant challenges even before I started.