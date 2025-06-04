Pride Month 2025 | Activism and social change

Pride Month 2025 is grounded in this year’s powerful theme, activism and social change. This isn’t just a time for parades and rainbow flags, it’s a reminder of how far the LGBTQ+ community has come and how much work still needs to be done.

The 2025 theme – Activism and social change

The theme for 2025, activism and social change, puts the spotlight on the core of what Pride has always stood for, progress through action. It’s about remembering the roots of Pride as protest and recognising the work of those who have fought and continue to fight, for LGBTQ+ rights. From fighting for marriage equality to pushing for inclusive education and trans healthcare, the theme encourages people to be part of positive change, however that looks. This year’s focus serves as both a tribute to LGBTQ+ trailblazers and a call to today’s generation to keep pushing for justice, visibility and lasting reform.

Why activism still matters

The Pride movement began as a protest. The first Pride marches were about visibility, rights, and fighting back against oppression. While there have been significant steps forward, this year’s theme acknowledges the struggles that continue, from healthcare inequalities and trans rights debates to rising hate crime statistics.

This month is a chance to amplify calls for equality, challenge injustice and use our voices for meaningful change. Pride 2025 encourages everyone to get involved in ways that matter, whether through policy reform, protest, education or everyday acts of allyship.

Celebrating the changemakers

The theme also honours key figures in social justice, past and present, who have paved the way through activism. From trans trailblazers and grassroots campaigners to leaders in education, healthcare and the arts, this year shines a light on those who use their platforms to drive inclusion forward.

Names being highlighted during this Pride include:

Charlie Kiss , a writer and activist for trans rights

, a writer and activist for trans rights Octavia Hill , a social reformer known for improving housing conditions

, a social reformer known for improving housing conditions Annie Kenney , suffragette and campaigner for women’s rights

, suffragette and campaigner for women’s rights Ivor Cummings , who helped promote racial equality during the Windrush era

, who helped promote racial equality during the Windrush era Olaudah Equiano, abolitionist and one of the first Black British authors to influence Parliament

These individuals remind us that activism takes many forms, from writing and organising to speaking out and simply showing up.

Pride events across the uk

From Brighton to Belfast, cities and towns across the UK are hosting Pride events that embrace this year’s theme. Expect parades, panels and community festivals that go beyond celebration, bringing education and activism to the forefront.

Highlights include:

Pride in London – 5 July

– 5 July Brighton & Hove Pride – 2–3 August

– 2–3 August York, Oxford and Portsmouth Prides – all on 7 June

– all on 7 June Cambridge Pride – 14 June

These events will include moments of remembrance, calls to action and spaces for LGBTQ+ people and allies to come together and show what solidarity looks like in 2025.

How to get involved

Getting involved in Pride Month 2025 doesn’t mean you need to be at the front of a march. You can attend local events, donate to LGBTQ+ organisations, volunteer your time or share educational resources online. Support businesses, challenge misinformation, join workplace LGBTQ+ networks or simply listen to and uplift voices that need to be heard. However you choose to take part, your contribution matters and it’s needed.

A call to action

Activism isn’t always loud. It can look like supporting an LGBTQ+ young person, advocating for inclusive policies at work, or challenging discrimination when it appears. Pride Month 2025 invites everyone, whether you’re part of the community or an ally, to reflect on how you can contribute to lasting social change.