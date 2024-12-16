Ready for a Christmas break? Make it stress-free

Christmas is almost here. The excitement of festive plans and time with loved ones often makes us forget one critical thing, how to prepare for a break from work.

Whether you’re heading abroad, visiting family or simply switching off at home, a bit of preparation can ensure a stress-free return to the office in January. Nobody wants to come back to chaos when the new year starts.

A break is a luxury, but it also comes with responsibilities. You’ll need to tie up loose ends, set boundaries and think ahead. The aim is to enjoy your holiday without a nagging feeling that something’s been left undone. Let’s break it down into simple, manageable steps.

Wrap up projects early

Take a look at your workload and identify any tasks that can be completed before you leave. Prioritise projects with tight deadlines or those that will affect your team in your absence. Make a checklist to help you stay on track. It feels satisfying to tick things off.

Set your out-of-office message

A well-crafted out-of-office reply does wonders for managing expectations. Be clear about when you’ll be unavailable and who can be contacted in your place. This simple step keeps things running smoothly while you’re away.

Communicate with your team

Talk to colleagues and your manager about your plans. Share updates on ongoing work and let them know where to find essential files or information. Collaboration is key. The more they know, the fewer disruptions there will be.

Organise your workspace

There’s nothing worse than returning to a cluttered desk or a chaotic inbox. Tidy up before you leave. File documents, clear out junk emails and sort through anything unnecessary. A clean start in January makes all the difference.

Schedule a catch-up day

Plan your first day back to focus on catching up. Avoid booking meetings or taking on major tasks straight away. Use this time to read emails, reconnect with your team, and ease yourself back into the swing of things.

Delegate responsibilities

If there are tasks that can’t wait for your return, delegate them. Assign responsibilities to trusted colleagues and provide clear instructions. It’s better to hand things over than let them pile up.

Think about your digital detox

Decide how connected you want to be during your break. If you’re aiming for a proper digital detox, communicate this. Turn off notifications, and don’t feel guilty about it. Your holiday is for you.

Plan for the unexpected

Prepare for any emergencies that might crop up in your absence. Share contingency plans with your team and ensure they know how to handle urgent issues. This peace of mind will help you relax.

Reflect on achievements

The end of the year is a good time to take stock. Reflect on what you’ve accomplished and where you want to focus in the new year. A bit of forward-thinking now can set you up for success later.

Enjoy the moment

Don’t forget why you’re taking this time off. Whether it’s rest, family or festive fun, embrace it fully. You’ve earned this break, so make the most of it.

Takeaway

A little planning goes a long way when it comes to preparing for a holiday over Christmas. By tying up loose ends, communicating clearly and setting boundaries, you’ll return to work refreshed and ready for the year ahead. Enjoy the festivities and remember that the preparation you do now is a gift to your future self.