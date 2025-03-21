Ready to Be a Better World Citizen? Let’s Go

By Amy Carroll

Think you’re totally fair and open-minded? We all do!

Reality check: Science says otherwise.

This article explains how bias works: Bias | Psychology Today

Even the kindest, most progressive people have unconscious biases – little shortcuts our brains take that can unintentionally lead to unfair choices and assumptions. And the wildest part? We don’t even realise it’s happening.

From childhood, we soak up messages from family, media, and society. Over time, these shape our snap judgments – young over old, boys over girls, straight over gay, white over Black. These preferences may feel automatic, except they can lead to discrimination.

So, what now? Time to flip the script.

Step 1: Discover your own hidden biases with this quick test → Ok, get ready! Click here to take the Harvard hidden bias test: Take a Test

Step 2: Tune into this thought-provoking BBC podcast → Listen to this Podcast from the BBC discussing the impact of hidden bias: Unconscious Bias WSTheWhyFactor

Step 3: Start noticing and questioning the way you see the world and challenge your assumptions.

Change doesn’t happen overnight, and that’s okay. The key is to stay curious, stay open, and take small steps every day.

Let’s do our part to make the world a fairer place, starting today.

If you’re ready to upgrade your life, enhance your communication & leadership skills and become the best version of you, check out Amy Carroll Coaching on YouTube

We’re thrilled to announce that Amy will be speaking at our One Tech World event, hosted by our sister company WeAreTechWomen. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to gain insights from industry experts. Check out the One Tech World event agenda & register here

Looking for more ways to learn from Amy? Join her at one of her upcoming 2025 events:

The Online Open Program – Four online sessions starting April 2025.

The Communication Catalyst Retreat – A face-to-face experience in Switzerland, 9-12 June 2025

For more FREE RESOURCES, visit Amy’s Resources 4 U page

About the author

Amy Carroll is a business coach and motivational speaker, specialising in leadership and positive influence.

Follow Amy Carroll here:

IG: Amy Carroll Coach | Linkedin: Amy Carroll Coaching | www.carrollcoaching.com