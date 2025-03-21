BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

21/03/2025
Ready to Be a Better World Citizen? Let’s Go

Home > Health and Wellbeing > Articles - Health and Wellbeing > Ready to Be a Better World Citizen? Let’s Go

By Amy Carroll

Think you’re totally fair and open-minded? We all do!

Reality check: Science says otherwise.

This article explains how bias works: Bias | Psychology Today

Even the kindest, most progressive people have unconscious biases – little shortcuts our brains take that can unintentionally lead to unfair choices and assumptions. And the wildest part? We don’t even realise it’s happening.

From childhood, we soak up messages from family, media, and society. Over time, these shape our snap judgments – young over old, boys over girls, straight over gay, white over Black. These preferences may feel automatic, except they can lead to discrimination.

So, what now? Time to flip the script.

Step 1: Discover your own hidden biases with this quick test → Ok, get ready! Click here to take the Harvard hidden bias test: Take a Test

Step 2: Tune into this thought-provoking BBC podcast → Listen to this Podcast from the BBC discussing the impact of hidden bias: Unconscious Bias WSTheWhyFactor

Step 3: Start noticing and questioning the way you see the world and challenge your assumptions.

Change doesn’t happen overnight, and that’s okay. The key is to stay curious, stay open, and take small steps every day.

Let’s do our part to make the world a fairer place, starting today.

About the author

Amy Carroll is a business coach and motivational speaker, specialising in leadership and positive influence.

