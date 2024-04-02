Six tips to successfully negotiate a salary increase

By Professor Florence Touze, Director of Audencia’s Positive Impact Chair and Ameline Bordas, Research Project Manager at Audencia’s Positive Impact Chair

According to the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS), even though the gender pay gap in the UK has been steadily declining over the past decade, it still stood at an average of 14.3% in 2023. Generally, the gap is wider for those in higher-paying jobs, and rather narrower among those in lower-paying jobs. So, it would seem that women in the highest-paying jobs have a greater challenge in receiving equal pay.

One of the ways to combat the gender pay gap is not only to support women in their career progression but also by placing more emphasis on their salary negotiation skills. According to a study of nearly 1,500 employees and managers that we carried out with KPMG and other partners in France, women are still less likely to negotiate their salary than men. Almost one in two women (47%) who have never negotiated a raise say they did not dare, whereas this is the case for only 28% of men. In addition, even though women are perfectly aware of the importance of negotiation, only 50% are confident in their ability to ask for a raise, compared with 71% of men.

Fear of rejection

We found that fear of rejection remains an issue for women thinking of asking for a salary increase. However, for those who do ask, in most cases, the outcome of the negotiation is favourable: our research shows that 79% of those who negotiated were successful, and for those also asking for more responsibility, the success rate is 89%.

Growing awareness of inequality between men and women at work

The study also shows that 29% of employees feel that men are treated more favourably than women, compared with 25% in the previous survey carried out in 2019. 35% of women feel that men are given preferential treatment, but 25% of men now admit to receiving preferential treatment, compared with only 17% in 2019.

Parenthood is still seen as an obstacle to career development

Women suffer from gender prejudice and discriminatory practices early in the job-hunting stage. While 52% of men say that the question that they are most often asked at an interview is about their previous salary, 62% of women are asked whether they have children, as opposed to 54% of men.

The art of negotiation

There is a growing awareness of the need to overcome inequalities and the notorious glass ceiling; some 74% of women express a need for support in this area. But like any skill, the art of negotiation can be learned and practised. So, to support women and fight the gender pay gap, Audencia’s Positive Impact Chair launched free salary negotiation workshops called #NegoTraining in 2017. To date, around 5,000 women have been trained through these workshops. In addition, this year we launched a dedicated MOOC on salary negotiation for women. The course raises awareness of professional inequalities and provides some advice for successful negotiation. So here are a few tips that we share with our participants:

Know your value and employability. Work out how much you are worth, based on your capabilities, experience, and strengths, then sell yourself based on your personal branding. Research your market.

Benchmark your salary and benefits. Find out what competitors are paying for the same job, look up recruitment ads online and speak to the alumni of your university and business school. It is useful to determine in advance what your salary range should be and aim for that bracket. Also, consider your job title and whether it reflects your responsibilities.

Work out your negotiation strategy. For this, you will use the above information: your market worth, your achievements, and your salary bracket. Think carefully about how you might best respond to a range of offers – both good and bad!

Get the timing right. First, take advantage of recent successes in your job to negotiate a salary increase. You also need to be in a good state of mind. It’s also possible to postpone for a few days if you are unwell, but make sure you get a date to reschedule. In the meantime, continue to work on your strategy to gain confidence, and prepare your arguments (the more objective arguments you have, the more convinced you are of your worth). It is also important to consider your manager’s circumstances and adapt accordingly.

Practice makes perfect. Organise a role-play with a supportive friend or colleague to simulate the situation of a salary negotiation. Afterwards, you can analyse what went well, what went badly, and what improvements you could make.

Finally, on the big day, just relax and show confidence. You are well prepared and rehearsed. Demonstrate your worth, express your salary expectations and wait for the offer. Do not rush into accepting if you are not 100% sure this is right for you. Good luck!