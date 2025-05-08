Reclaiming Power | Why your support for Fight Back matters

What does it take to rebuild a life after trauma? For the women stepping into the ring with Fight Back, it starts with a single punch. Not out of violence, but of courage.

This summer, it’s about supporting an initiative that’s changing lives, one round at a time. We would love for you to be part of it.

About Fight Back

Fight Back is a 10-week empowerment programme run by Fight Forward, an organisation that supports survivors of trauma in powerful and practical ways. At its core, the programme uses boxing, not just as a sport, but as a tool for healing.

Each woman who takes part receives professional training, full boxing gear, holistic emotional support and the chance to take part in a final showcase: Fight Night, which takes place on 12 July. For many, this event marks a huge personal milestone, proof that they’ve reclaimed their confidence, their body and their voice.

Why your support is needed

It costs £2,000 per participant to take part in the programme. This covers everything from expert coaching and kit, to mental health care and community-building sessions. It ensures that every woman has what she needs to get to the ring, physically, mentally and emotionally.

They are currently seeking sponsors and supporters to help cover those costs. Whether you can sponsor a full place or contribute a portion, every pound goes towards transforming a life. And if you can’t support financially, simply sharing this with your networks could open a door for someone else to get involved.

This is more than just boxing

The real fight isn’t in the ring. It’s the internal one, against fear, silence, shame or anything else that trauma leaves behind. Fight Back is a space where women train not just their bodies, but their belief in themselves.

It’s a community of strength. It’s women supporting women. The ripple effects go far beyond the gym.

WeAreTheCity’s very own Chantelle Akerman is no stranger to the ring, Fight Back marked her fourth fight. But this one hit differently.

“This one meant something different. Being part of this programme surrounded by women reclaiming their strength was incredibly powerful. It reminded me that healing isn’t linear, and every round is a step forward. If you choose to support this campaign, you’re not just funding a programme—you’re backing transformation, inside and out”

How you can help

Sponsor a participant – Fund a woman’s journey through the full programme

– Fund a woman’s journey through the full programme Make a donation – Every contribution helps cover equipment, support and resources

– Every contribution helps cover equipment, support and resources Share with your network – You never know who might be in a position to help

If you or someone you know can support, please get in touch or simply spread the word.

Together, we can help these women reclaim their power. One round at a time.

Get involved

Each contribution helps cover the £2,000 needed per participant, ensuring that women have access to training, gear, mental health support and a community that lifts them up. If the mission behind Fight Back resonates with you, now is the time to act. Let’s come together to support these incredible women as they reclaim their strength, inside and out. Your support can be the punch that changes a life.