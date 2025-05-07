Data shows that each day in the UK, 60 women and people with gynae organs receive the tough diagnosis of one of the five gynaecological cancers and sadly, 22 of those people die each day.

The Eve Appeal, the UK’s leading gynae cancer charity’s mission is to save lives by focusing on preventing and improving the early diagnosis of the five gynaecological cancers.

Throughout May, they are encouraging everyone to Get Lippy alongside some of the leading names and brands in beauty. The campaign raises awareness of the five gynae cancers: womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal through a series of fundraising, education and awareness initiatives to prevent these cancers before they start.

Statistics show that awareness, education and communication of the five gynaecological cancers is dangerously low.

A recent research study by The Eve Appeal found that only 3% of people know all five of them and only 1 in 6 can name one. The Eve Appeal Get Lippy campaign is championing everyone to Get Lippy about gynae health, open up important conversations and break down taboos or misconceptions.

The Eve Appeal also found that 1 in 3 have put off getting a gynaecological symptom they are experiencing checked by a doctor, 1 in 3 said they would feel nervous, anxious, and uncomfortable speaking to a doctor and gynaecological health issues, 1 in 4 have felt not listened to in a gynae health appointment and 1 in 4 have been put off going to the doctor due to embarrassment.

Nearly 2 in 3 said that seeing a female GP would help them feel more comfortable getting gynecological symptoms checked. Other areas that would help them feel more comfortable include seeing a GP they knew specialised in women’s health and if they had previously had a positive experience with their GP.

1 in 4 said they would feel more comfortable getting symptoms checked if they saw a GP they knew and if the GP prompted them to open up by asking questions like “Is there anything else bothering you?”

We need everyone to start talking openly and without embarrassment about gynae health and be part of the important conversation and help breakdown the stigma and shame. So that everyone knows that there are five gynae cancers, their signs, and symptoms and feels comfortable talking about them and seeking help and support when they need it.

This May, a collective of esteemed beauty brands are in collaboration in support of The Eve Appeal’s important mission to raise awareness about gynaecological health. Championing this vital cause Centrum and Sure are at the forefront, with founding partners CEW UK, Tesco, and Harvey Nichols leading a line-up of renowned brands dedicated to making a difference by donating 10% of their sales of participating products during the month. Alongside the support of key voices such as Caroline Hirons, Hannah Martin, Ateh Jewel and Nadine Baggott lending their voice to encourage and inspire everyone to Get Lippy.

Consumers can discover a selection of premium products from some of the most respected brands in the industry. From luxurious skincare essentials to coveted makeup must-haves, each item embodies quality and a shared commitment to women’s health.

Participating Brands include:

Augustinus Bader, Blistex, Burts Bees, Centrum, Cetaphil, Cetuem Cosmetics, Delilah Cosmetics, Dr Lipp, Dr Paw Paw, Elemis, Here We Flo, Impulse, Ishga Limited, Laura Mercier, Nivea, Palmolive, Polished London, Rimmel, True Beauty, Sculpted by Aimee, Shavata Brows, Strip, Sure, Votary, W7, Weleda, Wella and WUKA.

How can you get involved?

By purchasing a Get Lippy product during the month of May so The Eve Appeal can continue to fund vital and life-saving research into risk prediction and screening to try and stop these cancers before they start.

Post & Share during May

Raise awareness and start the conversation by posting to encourage your followers to Get Lippy through May. The Eve Appeal will be sharing life-saving information all month long, so follow them and share their content @eveappeal.

Expert Commentary

The Eve Appeal has access to a team of medical experts, women affected by gynaecological cancers and long-time The Eve Appeal supporters available for quotes and interviews around the subject and the Get Lippy campaign that include @alixfox, @gynaegeek, @talkswithdrsesay, @thedigitalgp and @karenhobbs

“Get Lippy exists to raise awareness of the key signs and symptoms of the five gynae cancers to look out for and encourage people to talk openly about gynae health and break down the taboos and the unnecessary shame that surrounds these under-funded and little-known cancers. It has never been more important for people to know about the symptoms of gynae cancer that must be shared and feel comfortable going to the doctor as soon possible once they spot them. This is why we need everyone to Get Lippy this May, to raise vital education and awareness. So, buy a product and Get Lippy and Get Loud.” – Athena Lamnisos, CEO of The Eve Appeal

“We need to be able to talk about gynae health as comfortably and confidently as we now do our boobs. With many of the gynaecological cancer symptoms being easy to miss. The Get Lippy campaign works to raise awareness of what should be looking for, and ultimately, get more people diagnosed earlier. Please read and share what they do, donate and shop the Get Lippy products. This cause is very close to my heart, and I will speak loudly about it wherever I can.” – Caroline Hirons, Skincare Expert and The Eve Appeal Get Lippy Ambassador

Check out The Eve Appeal here on Instragam and and Getlippy

For free and confidential information and advice, Ask Eve and speak to a nurse today at [email protected] or 0808 802 0019

The YouGov plc survey was conducted online. Total sample size was 1070 UK females. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1070 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 4th – 7th April 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK females (aged 18+).