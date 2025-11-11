Rethinking comfort at work for menstrual & menopause wellbeing

The physical environment has a huge impact on how we feel during hormonal shifts. Office lighting, for instance, can trigger headaches or worsen hot flushes during perimenopause.

Simple changes such as access to natural light, dimmable bulbs and cooler air circulation can make a difference. The same applies to rest areas with comfortable seating or quieter zones can support those experiencing cramps, fatigue or low mood.

Temperature control is another overlooked area. Many workplaces are set to cooler settings that suit men’s metabolic rates. Women going through perimenopause may find this uncomfortable during hot flushes, while others experiencing period cramps might prefer warmth. Providing temperature-adjustable areas or small desk fans gives people more control over comfort.

Then there’s movement. Hormonal changes can cause muscle tension or joint pain. Office layouts that encourage short walks, stretch breaks or even adjustable desks help reduce discomfort. Some organisations now include “wellbeing corners” where employees can stretch, breathe or take five minutes away from the noise without feeling like they’ve left their desk duties.

Flexible options that support energy and wellbeing

Hormonal cycles affect energy and focus in different ways. During menstruation or perimenopause, some days may bring brain fog or fatigue, while others come with bursts of creativity and drive. Offering flexible working hours or hybrid patterns helps people manage these natural fluctuations.

Remote work can be a lifeline for those dealing with painful or unpredictable symptoms. It allows someone to work from home when needed without the pressure of commuting or hiding discomfort. Similarly, flexible scheduling gives space to rest when symptoms are severe and catch up when energy returns.

Some organisations are experimenting with menstrual and menopause leave policies, but often, it’s not the policy itself that makes the difference. It’s the culture around it. When managers show understanding and openness, employees are more likely to use those options without fear of judgement. Normalising conversations about women’s health in team meetings or wellbeing check-ins signals that it’s okay to talk about how hormones can affect daily life.

Designing for dignity and confidence

Toilets play a bigger role than most realise. Accessible, well-stocked loos with disposal options, spare supplies and clean, private spaces help maintain dignity during menstruation. For perimenopausal women, facilities that allow for quick cooling down, such as access to cold water or private areas, offer comfort and discretion.

Adding simple touches like calming colours, art, plants, and better ventilation can reduce stress and create a sense of calm. When workplaces prioritise comfort and respect, they naturally build trust.

The culture shift behind the design

All the design improvements in the world mean little without cultural change. It’s about moving from tolerance to understanding. Training managers on menstrual and menopause awareness can help them spot when someone might need support and respond appropriately. Encouraging open dialogue reduces stigma and helps people feel valued, not judged.

Peer support also plays a role. Some workplaces now have informal menopause networks or wellbeing groups that offer space to share experiences. This can help women find advice, encouragement and a sense of belonging. When employees feel seen, their confidence rises and so does their performance.

A future built around inclusion

Supporting women through menstrual and perimenopause health is a matter of workplace equality. Hormones are part of being human, not a sign of weakness. The more workplaces recognise this, the closer we get to truly inclusive design.

When workspaces reflect the rhythm of real lives, everyone benefits. Productivity improves, absences reduce and loyalty grows. Most importantly, women feel respected for who they are at every stage of life.