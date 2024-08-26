Revamp your board meetings | Time to think outside the box

The typical board meeting. You know the drill: reports, presentations, discussions, followed by the same tired decisions.

It can feel like a chore. The same routine, the same faces, the same approach. But does it have to be? Could we change things up, inject some creativity and still achieve our goals?

Of course, we can. It’s time to think outside the box when it comes to your next board meeting.

Instead of going down the well-trodden path, why not break the mould? Picture this: the boardroom doesn’t have to be the stiff, sterile environment you’re used to. Meetings don’t need to follow the same rigid format every time. And collaboration? It can be much more dynamic and engaging than a few PowerPoint slides and a monotone delivery.

Why change the routine?

You might be asking, why bother? Isn’t it easier to stick with what works? The truth is, that the traditional approach may get the job done, but it’s often at the expense of real creativity and innovation. And in today’s fast-moving business world, that’s something you can’t afford to lose.

By rethinking your board meetings, you not only energise your team but also pave the way for fresh ideas to flourish. Imagine meetings where people leave feeling inspired rather than exhausted. Where they can’t wait to share their thoughts rather than dread speaking up. It all starts with a willingness to step outside the box.

Ideas to shake up your next board meeting

So how do we bring this vision to life? Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Change the venue: A change of scenery can do wonders. Hold the meeting outside, in a café, or even in a creative space like an art gallery. The new environment can spark new ideas and take the pressure off.

Set a theme: Give your meeting a creative theme. Perhaps it’s based on a challenge you’re facing or an exciting opportunity on the horizon. Use this theme to guide discussions and presentations, making everything more engaging and focused.

Shorten the agenda: Less can be more. Don’t cram too much into one meeting. Focus on a few key topics and give them the attention they deserve. Allow time for genuine conversation, not just ticking boxes.

Interactive sessions: Break the meeting into interactive sessions. Instead of one long presentation, get everyone involved. Have brainstorming sessions, use post-it notes, or even go digital with interactive tools like Miro boards or live polls.

Rotate the chair: Switch things up by rotating the chairperson. This can bring fresh energy and perspectives to the discussion. Plus, it gives everyone a chance to develop their leadership skills.

Invite a guest speaker: Bring in someone from outside the company to offer a fresh perspective. They don’t need to be from the same industry, sometimes, insights from a completely different field can inspire game-changing ideas.

End with action: Don’t let the meeting just fizzle out. End with clear, actionable steps that everyone is excited to take on. And follow up with progress at the next meeting.

Takeaway

Breaking away from the traditional board meeting format isn’t about throwing out everything that works. It’s about reinvigorating the process, making it more productive, and yes, even enjoyable. When you rethink your meetings, you open the door to greater creativity, collaboration and enthusiasm.

Thinking outside the box doesn’t have to be radical. Small changes can make a big difference. A new venue, a rotating chairperson or even a more interactive format can breathe new life into your meetings.

Next time you’re planning a board meeting, challenge yourself to try something different. Be bold. Be creative. Because when your meetings start inspiring people rather than just informing them, that’s when the real magic happens.