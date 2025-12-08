Sign The Petition | Fair Visibility for All on LinkedIn

In January 2025, something changed. LinkedIn quietly rolled out a new algorithm. Since then, thousands of users have seen their visibility collapse – some overnight. Others say they’ve never had the chance to be seen at all.

For weeks, the platform has been flooded with experiments. Women changed their profile pictures to men and saw a dramatic jump in engagement. Creators altered tone, format and even language. Many found that the more personal, reflective or community-focused their posts became, the less visible they were.

This wave of experimentation has gained momentum. It’s been picked up by The Guardian, The Times, Forbes and other media outlets. But until now, there’s been nowhere to take action. No collective demands. No accountability. Just frustration, lost opportunities and rising concern.

This petition changes that: We’re calling on LinkedIn to take urgent action to make the feed fairer. Visibility is a design choice. It’s time LinkedIn made it fair!

Attend the Event: Algorithmic Bias: Is Your Career or Business at Risk?

If you want to understand the full scale of this issue and hear from the experts pushing for change, you can join the EWMD Deep Dive on 10 December. The session looks at how the algorithm changed, why women’s reach has collapsed and what action is being taken to hold LinkedIn accountable. It’s an opportunity to learn, ask questions and be part of the wider movement calling for a fairer feed.