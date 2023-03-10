Take your career to the next level with a WBS Executive diploma

For the bold, relentless, and unstoppable

Warwick Business School (WBS) isn’t just a world-class business school at the heart of a world-class university; it’s a hub of curiosity that is constantly challenging the status quo and championing business as a power for good.

From our London base at The Shard, our part-time Executive Diplomas will enable you to drive innovation, navigate change, and pioneer digital strategies through the exploration of new ideas and practical solutions.

Explore a range of key areas for competitive advantage, including Marketing, Behavioural Science, Strategy, Organisational Change, Digital Innovation and Leadership.

Designed with busy professionals in mind, each of the modules are taught across four days, meaning you can balance work and life commitments with your studies. The Executive Diplomas provide the space and time to step back and build your knowledge. Whether you are looking to progress in your career or step into a new sector, you can find a course that works for you.

“It included enough contact time to really delve into the topics, but the four-day sessions were easier to fit into my diary” Katherine Woollard, Executive Diploma in Digital Leadership

Furthermore, by studying alongside your current role you will be able to see an immediate return on investment. Each of the modules has real-life practical applications at its core, meaning that you will develop new skills and knowledge that you can apply straight back into the workplace.

“WBS has provided me with tools and frameworks to navigate organisations through volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous challenges” Malgorzata Bakun, Executive Diploma in Strategy & Innovation

With an outstanding faculty, careers service and diverse cohorts, you will join a global network of like-minded and inspirational business and thought leaders.

“By learning alongside your peers from all walks of life, industries, and personal backgrounds, a supportive and challenging environment is created. The course has also allowed me protected thinking time away from the business so when I return, I feel energised and ready to move forward.” Katherine Pitts, Executive Diploma in Strategy and Innovation

WBS will provide you with the knowledge, tools and confidence to help you drive change and make a real impact in your field.

If you are looking to build up a broader range of knowledge to help you reach the C-suite or start your own business, our MBA programmes could help you achieve your aspirations. Available in a full-time format at Warwick, or part-time through our Executive MBA and Distance Learning MBA options from Warwick or London, our MBA programmes offer a truly transformational experience. Discover more…

Are you ready to take this step in your career?

As a member of WeAreTheCity, if you successfully apply for one of Warwick Business School’s Executive Diplomas, you are entitled to a 25% discount on your tuition fee.

To claim your discount or find out more about these part-time, Masters-level leadership programmes, please email [email protected] . To receive this offer, you need to be a WeAreTheCity member. Please sign up here.

Just let us know that you’ve heard about WBS through WeAreTheCity in your application.