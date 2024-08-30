Team drained by meetings? Here’s how to fix it

Meetings are a part of work life. They can be valuable, but too often they become energy drainers.

You’ve likely sat through sessions that felt pointless, repetitive or just too long. Over time, these meetings sap team morale and productivity. In the modern workplace, teams need to maximise their time and energy. Respecting everyone’s time is key to fostering a more efficient, positive workplace.

Let’s explore some practical meeting etiquette to ensure that your meetings stop draining the team’s energy and start driving results.

Setting clear objectives

Every meeting needs a purpose. When you invite people to a meeting, make sure the objective is crystal clear. Are you making a decision? Gathering input? Sharing updates? State this upfront. If a meeting lacks a clear goal, it might be unnecessary. Be sure that every participant knows why they are there and what is expected of them. This helps focus attention and ensures the meeting stays on track.

Invite the right people

Meetings can become draining when too many people are involved. Not everyone needs to attend every meeting. Only invite those who are essential to the discussion. If someone can be updated later, they probably don’t need to be there. This keeps the conversation focused and prevents unnecessary side chatter. Plus, fewer participants often lead to quicker decisions and less chance of the meeting spiralling out of control.

Stick to an agenda

An agenda is your roadmap for the meeting. Without one, conversations can drift, leading to wasted time and frustration. Before the meeting, share a detailed agenda with all participants. This allows people to prepare in advance. During the meeting, stick to the agenda. If new topics come up, note them for later. This discipline ensures that meetings stay focused and productive.

Start and end on time

Time is valuable. Respect it by starting and ending meetings on schedule. Waiting for latecomers not only wastes time but also sets a precedent that being late is acceptable. Begin promptly, and those who arrive on time will appreciate it. Similarly, wrapping up the meeting at the scheduled time respects everyone’s day. If more discussion is needed, schedule a follow-up rather than dragging out the current meeting.

Keep it concise

Brevity is key in meetings. Avoid lengthy monologues and let others speak. Encourage participants to keep their points short and relevant. If someone is going off on a tangent, gently steer them back to the topic at hand. Meetings should be about sharing essential information, not exhaustive details. When everyone practises brevity, meetings become more energised and focused.

Encourage participation

Meetings shouldn’t be dominated by one or two voices. Everyone should feel comfortable contributing. Encourage quieter members of the team to speak up. Ask for opinions and feedback from all participants. This not only ensures that different perspectives are heard but also keeps everyone engaged. When people feel that their input matters, they’re more likely to remain focused and energised throughout the meeting.

Minimise distractions

In the digital age, distractions are everywhere. Whether it’s emails, phones or side conversations, distractions can derail a meeting’s productivity. Make it a rule to minimise distractions during meetings. Encourage participants to put their devices away unless they’re directly relevant to the discussion. Focusing attention on the conversation at hand keeps the meeting moving forward and prevents the need for repetition.

Use the right tools

Not all meetings need to be in person. Sometimes a quick video call or even an email can achieve the same result. Consider if the meeting is truly necessary or if another form of communication would be more efficient. Additionally, use tools like shared documents or task boards to keep everyone updated without needing to meet. This can significantly reduce the number of meetings and help conserve team energy for when meetings are genuinely needed.

Follow up with action items

Meetings without follow-up are a waste of time. After every meeting, ensure there’s a clear list of action items. Who’s doing what? When is it due? Send out the action points promptly. This ensures that the momentum of the meeting carries over into actual work. It also holds participants accountable, reducing the likelihood of needing another meeting to discuss the same topics again.

Takeaway

Meeting etiquette is essential for keeping your team energised and productive. Start by making meetings purposeful with clear objectives. Invite only the necessary participants to avoid overcrowding and confusion. Always prepare and stick to a detailed agenda, keeping the conversation on track. Respect your team’s time by starting and ending on schedule, and keep discussions concise and focused. Encourage everyone to participate to ensure a balanced conversation. Minimise distractions to keep the meeting flowing smoothly, and consider if the meeting format is appropriate or if a quicker method would suffice. Finally, follow up with clear action points to turn talk into progress.

When meetings are well-structured and considerate of everyone’s time and energy, they become less of a burden and more of a productive force. By implementing these meeting etiquette tips, you can help prevent meetings from draining your team’s energy and instead make them energising and effective.