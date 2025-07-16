The black hole of job applications

You find a job that looks promising. You spend hours tailoring your CV, adjusting the wording, adding the right keywords, double checking the job description. You then write a covering letter that balances confidence and humility and finally hit send. Then you wait.

And wait… And wait some more.

Eventually you accept it. You’re not getting a reply. No email, no feedback, not even an acknowledgement. The job ad said they were looking for someone with your exact experience. You know you could do it, you just wanted the chance to prove it.

The growing echo of silence

You’re not alone. More and more people are talking about this online. The feeling of invisibility, of applying to dozens of jobs and hearing nothing back. Feeling like all that effort was wasted and while companies are flooded with applications, it doesn’t make the silence feel any less personal.

People get it but it still stings.

Why it’s not always about you

Some employers don’t respond because they can’t. They’ve had hundreds of applications and they don’t have the time or tools to reply to everyone. Others don’t reply because they don’t see why they should. But for those of us looking for work, that silence can start to chip away at our confidence.

You start wondering if your CV is the problem. You rewrite it again and start questioning your skills. You start thinking maybe you’re not as good as you thought. It’s easy to spiral but the truth is sometimes, you don’t hear back because the role was already filled. Maybe they had an internal candidate in mind. It’s not always about you. In fact, more often than not, it isn’t.

It’s OK to be disheartened

It’s OK to feel frustrated and disheartened but don’t let it stop you. Keep applying, keep showing up. Take breaks if you need to and remember your worth isn’t defined by the replies you get or don’t get.

Job seekers deserve better

It’s also OK to expect better. A simple auto-reply acknowledging your application is basic courtesy. Feedback, even if brief, helps people grow. A small change in communication can make a big difference in someone’s day.

If you’re hiring, take note. Behind every CV is a person who sat down and thought, maybe I could be a good fit. The least they deserve is a response. Even a polite rejection is better than nothing.

One reply is all it takes

For now, if your inbox is full of silence, know this, you’re still showing up and trying. You’re still enough.

One of these days, someone is going to reply. Not just with an email, but with a yes.