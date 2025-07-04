Behind every CV is a person you haven’t met yet

We’ve all heard the phrase “first impressions count” but these days, that first impression often comes in the form of a CV.

Pages that try to define a person’s entire professional life but how often do we pause to ask what those pages leave out? Or what we risk missing when we rely on them too heavily?

A CV can’t show character

A document can’t tell you who shows up early, stays late or quietly supports their team through the toughest times. It doesn’t capture determination, emotional intelligence or how someone handles pressure. You won’t see the late nights spent learning new skills or the unpaid work someone did to gain experience. None of that fits neatly into a timeline or bullet point.

Life isn’t always linear

Not everyone follows a traditional path. Someone might have taken a career break to care for family, deal with illness or travel with purpose. A gap on a CV could represent growth, sacrifice or strength through difficult times. A change in direction might reflect bravery or a search for meaning. These experiences shape a person’s perspective and often bring unique value to the workplace.

Talent doesn’t always look textbook

Some of the most creative and capable people have non-traditional backgrounds. They might not have a degree but have years of practical know-how. They might lack polished corporate experience but excel at solving problems, building trust or thinking on their feet. When we rely too heavily on CVs, we risk filtering out people with the very qualities we say we want.

Bias is built into the system

CVs can unintentionally reinforce bias. Names, addresses, education, even the order of jobs listed can all lead to assumptions. That means brilliant candidates can be overlooked before they’ve even had a chance to speak. True equity in hiring means looking beyond surface-level details and giving people the opportunity to tell their story in person.

Conversations matter more than credentials

A chat can uncover things a CV never could. Passion. Curiosity. Drive. The way someone lights up when they talk about a project they loved or the thoughtful way they describe solving a challenge. Interviews should be about connecting. They’re a chance to understand someone’s potential and personality in a way paper never could.

See the person, not just the paper

When we reduce people to bullet points, we lose sight of what makes them human. Behind every CV is someone who’s worked hard, faced challenges and wants to contribute. The next time you’re reviewing one, pause and think about the story it doesn’t tell because sometimes the best hire isn’t the most polished on paper. It’s the one who brings something you didn’t even know you needed.

