The D.A.R.E. Podcast: Mentoring and coaching to shape your success | Prof Miranda Brawn style

The D.A.R.E. Podcast: From the classroom to the boardroom and beyond with mentoring and coaching at your fingertips to develop your successful mindset, Prof Miranda Brawn style.

Founder, President and CEO of The Miranda Brawn Diversity Leadership Foundation (TMBDLF) hosts conversations designed to empower listeners to turn real talk into real action to achieve true success.

The D.A.R.E. Podcast, founded, produced and hosted by the powerhouse Prof Miranda Brawn, is a successful mindset podcast that dares people to live their best lives and achieve their own version of success. Miranda brings her humour, openness, warmth, advice alongside mentoring and coaching to every episode, with her guests.

PROF MIRANDA BRAWN announced the launch of a monthly audio and video podcast called ‘The D.A.R.E. Podcast’ in January 2024 where she shares her own lessons and experiences building a successful multi-sector portfolio career in and out of influential boardrooms. She hosts thought-provoking conversations for people of all backgrounds with some of the world’s most intelligent and successful mindsets belonging to global leaders and celebrities.

Brawn is a British businesswoman, board director, social entrepreneur, success mindset coach, investor, international public speaker with two TEDx talks, philanthropist, lawyer, former investment banker and hedge fund derivatives sales trader.

New episodes of ‘The D.A.R.E. Podcast’ are released on the first Friday of each month on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, Buzzsprout, YouTube and everywhere podcasts are available.

Podcast Guests:

With friends in high places, the podcast guests are friends and associates within Miranda’s high-powered network. On ‘The D.A.R.E. Podcast’ show, Millionaire Brawn, sits down with CEOs, founders, creatives, trailblazers, visionaries, changemakers, industry leaders of global organisations who share their philosophies, personal stories, daily success habits, advice and real-world strategies that have fueled their journeys from childhood to the top of their game.

You get the opportunity to spend quality time with some of the most-busiest people who are very hard to pin down and learn more about them behind their “successful” profile. The first two seasons have been powered by ‘City AM’.

The guests have included the second female Lord Mayor of London, former Partner of CMS law firm and Patron of TMBDLF Dame Fiona Woolf; multi-millionaire businessman and former Aston Martin CEO Dr Andy Palmer CMG; former Managing Partner now Partner of Reed Smith law firm and board member, Tamara Box; KPMG’s first UK Black board member and Partner John McCalla-Lacey; Chair of 30% Club UK Pavita Cooper; former Banker and Chair of UK’s largest NHS Trust (Guy’s and St Thomas) Charles Alexander CBE; Businesswoman Baroness Sandy Verma; and once the UK’s most senior judge Baroness Brenda Hale.

Celebrities have also included a few familiar faces from the television screens like I’m a Celebrity Star, Global Sports Icon, Care Champion and Author Fatima Whitbread MBE; Actress, Comedian and Producer Chizzy Akudolu; former England footballer Andrew (Andy) Cole; and ITV’s The Chase Star and Barrister Shaun Wallace.

Season Three guests will include America’s first Black female billionaire Sheila Johnson; Co-Founder of Implement AI and former BBC Dragon’s Den investor Piers Linney; and co-founder of Last Minute.com, Philanthropist and British businesswoman Baroness Martha Lane Fox; to name but a few, including a solo episode with Miranda after much demand following her “Ask Miranda” campaign.

Miranda’s engaging style draws out honest insights about challenges and triumphs of true success. These include bad behaviour, abuse, homelessness, imposer syndrome to happiness, winning, early retirement land becoming wealthy while giving back.

Listeners will leave each episode feeling inspired with the confidence to dare to go out and achieve their goals.

‘The D.A.R.E. Podcast’ is all about:

D – Daring to Dream bigger with bags of Determination to achieve your goals

A – Action is key with daily Affirmations

R – Resilience and a Realistic self-assessment of your skills gaps.

E – Energy (positive) and Enthusiasm are the most important.

Why Launch ‘The D.A.R.E. Podcast’?

“The main purpose of launching ‘The D.A.R.E. Podcast’ was to share the fantastic wisdom from everybody in my life who I have met either personally as friends and/or throughout my career.” Said Brawn.

“I had also wanted to take the tailored mentoring from my non-profit Foundation (TMBDLF) which is 10 years old and has helped 10,000-plus young diverse people with a ripple effect of millions and my professional success mindset coaching from ‘The 60 Second Coach’ platform launched in 2020 and scale them alongside my large network of successful mindsets.”

“Even though I have been called the female “Stephen Bartlett” who is the host of one of UK’s top podcasts called ‘DOAC’, there is an opportunity and space for a voice, background and personality like mine. Someone who has faced continuous challenges, both professionally and personally, and continues to thrive throughout my career starting as one of the first women on London’s trading floor as a teenage banker to one of the first women and youngest at times in influential and global boardrooms as a board director.”

“This podcast is daring people to follow their dreams and get that next promotion while being inspired by the guests and I with our individual successful mindset stories. These conversations are full of laughter, tears and real talk set informally just like you’re catching up with a friend over lunch or a nice cup of tea. This is with practical guidance and tips to give people the confidence to get out there and achieve their goals.”

