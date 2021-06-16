0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
16/06/2021

The Good Finance Framework | Women in Banking & Finance

Home > Resources > Gender Reports > The Good Finance Framework | Women in Banking & Finance

WIBF - Women in Banking & Finance

A new Women and Banking and Finance (WIBF) with the London School of Economics (LSE) report, found that women struggled if they did not perform consistently well.

This was compared to what they recognise as average performing men in the City of London, who are surviving in financial services in high numbers, for a number of different reasons, including social norms, retention bias, and a difficulty among women, especially black women to gain recognition on their performance at work.

In this study, suggested actions for firms to take to reduce the headwinds relayed by the women are identified. Equally valuable is information on tailwinds and ways in which they can be replicated or artificially constructed by firms to improve the growth and retention of women have been recommended. This has clear merit given that the first year of the WIBF Accelerating Change Together Research Programme is focusing on the “Missing Middle”. Reducing headwinds and augmenting tailwinds can help retain talent in the industry at this key vulnerable point in a woman’s career.

The study has strategically targeted women who are working in areas that have a high proportion of men, as well as those that have more gender balance but have what appears to be a glass ceiling.

DOWNLOAD THE REPORT

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

Smiling young African American businesswoman working on a laptop at her desk in a bright modern office with colleagues in the background
16/06/2021

Women in finance held to higher standards than male counterparts

, ,
Casual Creative Freelancer Woman Eating A Sandwich In Front Of A Computer, working lunch
02/06/2021

UK office workers are missing out on more than eight hours break time during the month

,
Women in Finance Summit 2021
26/05/2021

Get an exclusive 20% discount to Women in Finance Summit 2021

, , ,
Women in Finance Summit 2021
24/05/2021

08/07/2021: Women in Finance Summit 2021

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X