The Power of Intersectionality | Strengthening DEI with a Holistic Approach

By Mimi Kurniawan, Chief Diversity Officer, PMI

“Diversity is being invited to the party; inclusion is being asked to dance.”

But what happens when you’re invited, and asked to dance, yet still find yourself out of step with the rhythm? This is where intersectionality—the often misunderstood, sometimes overlooked, yet incredibly powerful concept—comes into play.

In the world of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), intersectionality is more than just a buzzword. It’s a lens through which we can truly understand the diverse and multifaceted experiences of individuals within our companies, communities, and world. Yet, much like the elusive idea of equity, intersectionality remains complex, rife with misconceptions, and too often left out of the DEI conversation.

I believe that embracing intersectionality is not just a moral imperative but a strategic one. Our journey toward a more inclusive workplace at Philip Morris International (PMI) is deeply rooted in the understanding that no two employees share the same experiences, expectations, or needs. From age and race to gender identity, family status, and beyond, a multitude of factors shape who we are, how we engage, and what we need to thrive.

A critical component of DEI strategies

In many organisations, DEI strategies often categorise employees into broad groups based on a single characteristic, such as gender or race. However, this monolithic approach fails to capture the unique challenges and opportunities that arise when multiple identities intersect. For example, the experiences of a woman of colour in the workplace may differ significantly from those of a white woman or a man of colour, highlighting the need for a more nuanced understanding of diversity.

Recognising the importance of this, some companies are beginning to shift towards a more integrated, holistic approach—one that considers the actual human experiences within their workforce. Intersectionality is becoming a cornerstone of these efforts, as it is essential for truly advancing DEI.

Many organisations are striving to improve gender equity, address ethnic and racial imbalances in leadership, and create environments where every employee feels heard, valued, respected, and included. While progress is being made, there is still much work to be done.

Why intersectionality matters in the workplace

Organisations can no longer afford to overlook intersectionality. When addressed effectively, intersectionality allows us to make real strides toward a more equitable workplace by truly understanding the unique and evolving needs and identities of our employees.

For example, consider a working mother who is also a person of colour. Her experiences and challenges in the workplace may be shaped not only by her gender and race but also by her caregiving responsibilities. By recognising and addressing these intersecting identities, we can better support her and create a more inclusive environment where she can bring her full self to work, achieve her full potential, and feel the joy of belonging that is so important nowadays.

When done thoughtfully, an intersectional approach to inclusion helps organisations identify and address the specific barriers faced by different groups, leading to more targeted and effective DEI strategies. It’s not just about adding more initiatives but about understanding the complexities of our employees’ identities and creating policies and practices that reflect this understanding.

Where to begin

Here are a few tips to help your organisation address intersectionality effectively:

Do your research: Intersectionality is often misunderstood. Before implementing strategies, ensure you have a clear understanding of what intersectionality is—and what it isn’t. This foundational knowledge is crucial for creating effective and meaningful DEI initiatives.

Consider your employees’ identities: Recognise the many different identities that your employees hold. For example, if you have a large population of working parents, consider how their roles as caregivers intersect with other aspects of their identities and how this might influence their needs and priorities at work.

Educate leadership: Inclusive cultures are fostered from the top down. Ensure senior leaders and people managers understand the complexities of intersectionality so they can better identify and support the diverse needs and expectations within their organisations and teams.

Amplify diverse voices: Create platforms and opportunities for employees from intersecting identities to share their experiences and perspectives. By actively listening and integrating their insights into your conversations, culture, and decision-making, you ensure that your DEI efforts are truly reflective of the diverse workforce you aim to support.

Scale thoughtfully: As you scale your intersectionality efforts, consider how to adapt your strategies to local and global contexts. What works in one region may not work in another, so it’s important to remain flexible, respectful, and responsive to the needs of different cultures and communities.

A powerful ally to rely on

Employee resource groups (ERGs) are passionate volunteer organisations that understand and celebrate intersectionality and have the power to foster intentional inclusion. These groups are designed to build a sense of community and connection among employees by raising awareness, hosting fun and educational events, encouraging meaningful conversations, sharing thoughtful resources, and celebrating our differences.

PMI has ERGs focused on race, ethnicity, and cultural diversity; gender; LGBTQ+ inclusion; disability inclusion; working parents; and intergenerational collaboration. Each of these groups is sponsored by a member of our Senior Management Team, ensuring that our commitment to DEI is championed at the highest levels of the company. We’ve also developed an ERG Playbook to guide the launch of new chapters, allowing us to scale our efforts globally while addressing the unique needs of each community locally. In addition, we continue to explore ways to bring awareness to other diversity dimensions in particular, as well as intersectionality in general, to ensure we are focused on what’s important to our employees.

We are also taking other steps to embed intersectionality into our DEI efforts, such as implementing a flexible work policy, launching more inclusive parental leave guidelines, and investing in comprehensive wellbeing programs that address the specific needs of our diverse employee groups.

Intersectionality holds immense power to transform our work environments. By understanding and embracing the complex and intersecting identities of our employees, we can create more inclusive, equitable, and thriving workplaces. At PMI, we are committed to leading this charge—because when we address intersectionality, we unlock the full potential of every individual, and in turn, the full potential of our organisation.

About the author

Mimi Kurniawan, Chief Diversity Officer, PMI

Ms. Kurniawan was appointed Chief Diversity Officer of Philip Morris International (PMI) in July 2023 after having served as Vice President, Operations Sustainability since July 2022. Immediately prior, she had been Vice President, Operations, Latin America & Canada since 2018. In this role she also covered some of PMI’s Middle East & Africa (MEA) manufacturing affiliates and Third-Party Manufacturing (TPM). In her current position, she is charged with advancing diversity and inclusion across the organisation.

Ms. Kurniawan began her career in 1996 in Indonesia with PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk, which became majority owned by PMI in 2005. Starting as a Management Trainee, she quickly progressed, working in planning, logistics, and procurement before being named Director, Supply Chain in 2007, Director, Manufacturing in 2010, and Director, Human Resources in 2014.

Ms. Kurniawan holds a degree in industrial engineering from Indonesia’s Petra Christian University.