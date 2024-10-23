Inspirational Woman: Sarah Manley | Introvert Career Expert, Coach & Author

Sarah Manley is an introvert career expert, coach and author who’s celebrating her book “Quiet Catalyst: The Introvert’s Guide to Thriving in Your Career” becoming a #1bestseller. A seasoned professional with two decades of international experience in prominent corporate organisations across the UK and the Netherlands, she brings a wealth of expertise to her role as a life and career coach, and consultant focused on supporting introverts in the workplace. As an introvert, Sarah draws upon her own experiences to illuminate the way for others. Her business, The Quiet Catalyst, not only reflects her coaching and consultancy services but also stands as a testament to her journey as an introverted professional. It serves as a platform for her supportive and knowledgeable voice, offering valuable insights to others navigating the corporate landscape. Tell us about yourself and your background.

I am an author, speaker, and career coach focused on helping fellow introverts thrive in their careers with energy and confidence. I launched my book and business in the spring of this year after leaving a 20-year corporate career in healthcare marketing, where I travelled the world, leading teams across countries. Over that time, I learned how to be successful as a quieter, more reflective person in a world full of louder personalities and an ‘always on’ expectation.

Your book has become a No.1 bestseller, congratulations! What inspired you to write Quiet Catalyst and share your journey as an introvert navigating a corporate career?

Thank you! It has been a wonderful experience to write this book and receive such amazing feedback from readers. Back in 2016, when I took on my first global director role, I was gifted the book ‘Quiet’ by Susan Cain. That book was like chicken soup for my soul at a time. This is when I was struggling, living alone in a new country and constantly being talked over at work. Her words made me feel so understood and gave me a whole new perspective on what it meant to be me. It gave me permission to embrace who I am and not feel odd or ‘less than’ compared to my colleagues.

After that, and with the support of a coach, I was better able to manage my energy and confidence at work. Learning to operate in a way that left me fulfilled and excited for the next day, instead of collapsing on the sofa each evening. I wrote ‘Quiet Catalyst‘ to share what came after that moment, hoping to help others accelerate their learning on how to thrive as introverts in the corporate world. I wanted to offer something tailored to introverts’ needs, full of practical guidance, not just the usual advice to ‘be more visible,’ ‘be more confident,’ or ‘speak up more!’ (things I had been told many times myself).

You ’ ve had over two decades of experience working in busy marketing teams. How did you manage to stay true to yourself while balancing the need to fit into a more extroverted work culture?

Early in my career, I leaned heavily on my natural organisational skills and attention to detail. Thinking this would make me appear professional—and to a large extent, it worked! But looking back, I see that I was also forcing myself to act more outgoing than felt natural just to fit in. At that time, I hadn’t even heard the term ‘introvert,’ so I just felt confused about why I was so worn out while everyone else seemed energised.

Understanding how introverts’ energy is drained by overstimulation (like noisy office environments and large groups) and recharging through time alone was a huge lightbulb moment. With that knowledge, I started planning my energy around how I wanted to show up for events and meetings and how I would manage my energy before, during, and after. It took practice, but the impact was transformational. As my energy increased, so did my confidence. Feeling more confident allowed me to set boundaries, and I no longer felt compelled to wear an extroverted mask.

Many introverts struggle with feeling like they ’ re not being heard in the workplace. What strategies helped you ensure your voice was recognised, especially as a leader?

This is something nearly all introverts I work with mention. As introverts, we typically like to think before we speak. This can mean we sometimes find ourselves on the edges of conversations, unable to get a word in before a decision is made. Here are four things that helped me:

1. Prepare: If you know a particular topic will be discussed, jot down a few points beforehand. For fast-paced or high-pressure meetings, it helped me to practise these points aloud, so the words felt more natural in the moment.

2. Find an ally: Ask them to help by calling on you in meetings, giving you the space to contribute. They can also point out when someone repeats your points from earlier!

3. Speak before you’re 100% ready: Introverts often think deeply, which can make articulating complex thoughts under pressure challenging. What worked for me was starting with a few words like, “I’d like to share a couple of thoughts here…” [pause, breathe] “First…”. This gave me time to think, and with practice, I became more comfortable and succinct.

4. Use your quiet nature as a strength: A coach once pointed out that when I spoke in meetings, people listened because they knew I had something valuable to say. By embracing my reflective nature and resisting the pressure to talk constantly, I found my voice had more impact.

You mention experiencing near burnout multiple times during your career. What advice would you give to introverts who are feeling overwhelmed in high-pressure environments?

Burnout is serious. If you’re feeling that way, talking to someone and taking it seriously is vital. ‘Keep calm and carry on’ is not the answer.

Before it gets to that point, here are three things I’d encourage if you’re feeling overwhelmed:

1. Prioritise energy management: Identify what’s draining your energy and look for ways to reduce those factors. Also, focus on what boosts your energy. Both at work and outside of it, and increase that as much as possible. This helps recalibrate your energy balance and calm your nervous system. It can be tough to see these changes when you’re overwhelmed, so working through this with someone can help.

2. Set boundaries and communicate your needs: Don’t be afraid to set clear boundaries about your workload or work style. If back-to-back meetings or constant interruptions overwhelm you, explain that you need uninterrupted time to focus. I used to fear this would make me seem weak, but it had the opposite effect. People appreciated my role-modelling positive wellbeing. Don’t be disheartened if change doesn’t happen right away – remember, you’re challenging ingrained habits.

3. Reframe your perspective: When we feel overwhelmed, issues can seem huge and all-consuming. Try to step back and ask yourself, “Will this still matter in 3 weeks, 3 months, or 3 years?”

As someone who leads teams, what key leadership qualities do you think introverts bring to the table that are often overlooked?

Introverts bring many valuable leadership qualities that can be overlooked in fast-paced environments. The first one I would highlight is deep listening. Introverts tend to fully absorb others’ perspectives before responding, which fosters stronger, more thoughtful collaboration and trust.

Another strength is calm, measured decision-making. Introverts process information carefully, which leads to more considered outcomes. In today’s VUCA world, the ability to distinguish between decisive action and hasty decisions is vital.

Finally, empathy is a key strength. Introverts are often attuned to individual team members’ needs, creating inclusive environments where people feel heard and supported.

What misconceptions about introverts in the workplace that you hope your book helps dispel?

The biggest misconception is that being quiet means you have nothing to say or are disengaged. In reality, introverts often have a lot to contribute, we just tend to think before speaking. This reflective approach allows for deeper insights and more thoughtful contributions.

Linked to this is the myth that introverts are aloof or disconnected from their teams. Many introverts simply prefer meaningful, one-on-one interactions over dominating large group discussions. This is where they can appear as observers on the sidelines.

Looking back at your 26-year-old self, leading teams for the first time, what ’ s one piece of advice you wish you had known then?

I would tell myself to let go of the idea of ‘doing it right.’ I had a preconceived idea of what a good leader looked like and put pressure on myself to fit that mould. I spent a lot of time comparing myself to others, not realising they weren’t the same personality type as me. Embracing my natural style, rather than trying to conform to someone else’s definition of leadership, would have made those early years much more fulfilling and less exhausting.

How do you think the corporate world can better support introverts, especially in industries where networking and visibility are key to success?

This is a crucial question because it highlights that the responsibility isn’t just on the individual, it also lies with their team and organisation.

Creating spaces for different communication styles is key. Allow time for reflection before meetings, encourage written contributions, or provide structured networking opportunities that aren’t overwhelming. Mentorship programmes tailored to introverts can also help, offering guidance on navigating environments where visibility is important. Additionally, promoting flexible work environments, like hybrid or remote options. This enables introverts to recharge in quieter settings, leading to greater productivity and job satisfaction. Above all, it’s about increasing awareness of diverse preferences and having open conversations about what each person needs for success.

Lastly, how do you personally define success now, compared to earlier in your career when you felt pressured to adopt extroverted traits?